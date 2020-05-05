The phones were ringing Monday morning at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, New Hampshire, as faithful fans of local greens hoped the spring season would start soon.
After New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement May 1 that certain businesses could start preparing to reopen in graduated ways, many are moving forward to make sure what they do is safe for staff and customers.
Some can open May 11, others will wait until May 18.
Campbell’s Scottish Highlands owner Kevin Campbell said he will keep safety in mind while providing the best golf experience possible when he reopens Monday.
“(The plan is to) keep the golf experience as normal as possible when (visitors) are here,” Campbell said.
Many of the changes are in accordance with state health guidelines and apply mostly to workers, he said, adding the course will hire more staff to ensure they can sanitize carts and rake the sand traps so golfers don’t have to touch the same tool.
Brookstone Park in Derry will also ensure crews and golfers are kept safe at its nine-hole facility when it opens May 11. That includes new signs, procedures for a safe check-in, and registering for tee times in advance.
“We will direct people where to go,” said Brookstone’s marketing and events coordinator Christie Bellany. “We have a lot of planning ahead of us for the next week. But we are excited for the challenge.”
Retailers can also open May 11. Deja Vu Furniture and More in Londonderry will be among them.
Owner Tim Stavrou recently posted a message on social media telling customers he is happy to welcome them back to his eclectic, 24,000-square-foot business on Hillside Avenue that boasts a massive collection of quirky pieces like a smiling banana, vintage pinball machines, furniture, antiques and other unique items.
“We’ll be able to let you back in the store,” he said.
“When you do come in, let’s be cautious of everybody else,” he cautioned.
Some business owners will bring their goods outdoors. That’s what Eva Ilg, owner of Locally Handmade in Salem, offers from a trailer in the parking lot at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.
Her artisan shop has locally sourced goods like honey and tea.
“I owe it to my vendors and Mother’s Day, a huge week for our sales,” Ilg said about opening.
The mall opens May 11, but Ilg will keep the pop-up shop open through May 15.
People can also soon enjoy their favorite restaurants that have outdoor seating.
Londonderry’s Stumble Inn has kept up with a brisk pick-up and delivery service for its faithful clientele these past several weeks. The business plans to open its popular outdoor patio space on May 18.
Staff member Tara Nolan said details are being put in place for how the outdoor patio will be arranged, with all safety guidelines and space between tables kept in mind. Nolan said staff and customers are happy that Stumble Inn will continue on with the next phase of outdoor service.
“They are very happy about that,” Nolan said. “They tell us every day.”
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, also in Salem, closed shortly after the stay-at-home was put in place and has yet to set a reopening date, said owner Paul Lamprey.
Lamprey is waiting on his staff, mostly from Massachusetts, to feel safe to come back to work. While the restaurant has been closed, he’s been working to configure some outdoor seating on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, and inside he’s been installing plexiglass dividers, he said.
Black Water Grill in Salem is setting up its parking lot to be a destination for people to escape their homes, owner Christian Breen said.
They have a large outdoor deck that typically seats about 50 to 60 people, but will only have four tables to stay in accordance with guidelines. To allow more people the experience of getting out of the house they will have an option for people to eat in their cars.
And while many local small businesses are able to begin the process of reopening, not everyone has that luxury.
Anna Wallace, who co-owns Plaistow Pizza Company with Susan Werrick, said when she heard about the state’s loosened restrictions on restaurants, she and Werrick briefly discussed whether to make any changes to the way they operate.
Wallace said the business does not have enough space to provide outdoor seating and there is no easy access from the kitchen to the outside of the restaurant. She added the restaurant had a strong delivery and pick-up system.
For those anxious to get a haircut or other simple salon service, barber shops and salons also reopen but with specific guidelines for services.
Kendra Runnals of Plaistow owns Parlor Beauty Salon in Hampstead and said her business will take a financial hit.
“I do think it is going to affect our business because we are not going to be providing all of the services we do,” Runnals said. “I agree with the governor’s guidelines, but it does affect our business.”
Runnals added that on top of the financial hit salons will take by limiting their services, they also have to purchase protective equipment like masks and cleaning supplies. She is considering adding a charge to haircuts and touch ups — around $5 — to cover the costs.
Water’s Edge Salon and Spa in Derry will also reopen soon.
“Our No. 1 thing is making sure my team feels safe and our clients feel safe,” said owner Sheri McCall-Gayer. “We’ve always had high standards of sanitation and cleanliness.”