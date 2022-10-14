AMESBURY — A Seabrook contractor already facing a larceny charge after police say he pocketed more than $10,000 instead of paving a Newburyport parking lot, was arraigned on a second larceny charge involving another client Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Amesbury police in September charged Raymond Blanton, 38, of Dixon Way, with larceny over $250 from a person over 60 after he accepted a $900 check from a South Hampton Road woman but did not do any work, according to court documents.
Blanton was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court on Nov. 10 for a pretrial hearing.
In August, he was arraigned on a larceny over $1,200 charge after Newburyport police say he was contracted to re-pave the The Park Lunch's parking lot but failed to complete the job.
Amesbury police Officer Craig Lesage said the 63-year-old victim entered a "verbal contract" with Blanton of Seal Kings to resurface a concrete patio back in May. She said she was quoted an estimate of $1,800 and agreed to pay Blanton half as a deposit. The project was expected to begin on June 20 and take two or three days.
The victim asked Blanton to sign a contract but he refused. Still, she handed him a check for $900 and made it out to Seal Kings.
The same day, the victim's husband saw Blanton at an Amesbury bank attempting to cash the check only to be turned down by a teller because he did not have an account there. Blanton then came back to the victim's home and asked her to re-write the check under his name. She reluctantly did as he asked but made sure to memo the check as a deposit for Seal Kings work.
The June 20 date came and went without any work being done. For the next month or so, Blanton ducked the victim's request to either start work or return her money. Eventually Blanton agreed to return the money.
On Aug. 3, the victim read a Daily News story about Blanton's first larceny charge and called police. That same day Lesage contacted Blanton by phone and said the money needed to be returned or he would likely face legal action. Blanton said he would return the money by Aug. 24.
That date also came and went without a resolution prompting Lesage to call Blanton back on Sept. 7.
"He was told that he needed to reimburse the victim her money owed ASAP. He was given more than enough opportunity to make things right but continues to play the 'yes sir, no ma'am' game and not follow through," Lesage wrote in his report.
A month later, on Sept. 7, Blanton had not paid back the victim prompting Lesage to file a charge against him.
"Raymond promised to return the money but to this date he has not," Lesage wrote in his report.
In mid-May, Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald received word that Seal Kings, the company hired to pave The Park Lunch's parking lot, had not done any work after taking the owner's money.
Seal Kings, according to McDonald’s report, was to begin work in late April but pushed back the start date until early May to avoid bad weather.
A Seal Kings crew arrived May 10 and worked that day and for the next two days without finishing. Blanton told the owner he and his crew would be back on May 13 to finish the job. But the crew did not return. On May. 14, Blanton arrived early in the morning and removed all equipment from the job site.
The owner tried reaching Blanton but to no avail, telling the business owner there was a “huge hole in his parking lot and the recent rain has not helped the situation.”
Blanton spoke to McDonald on May 17 and explained it was “extremely difficult” to complete the job due to the owner refusing to shut down the parking lot. On several occasions, according to Blanton, he was almost hit by cars.
Blanton went on to say that he spoke to an employee before removing the equipment and that he would be willing to pay back part of the owner’s money.
Blanton, according to McDonald’s report, then told the owner he wanted to finish the job despite the owner being adamant that he did not want Blanton back on his property and wanted his money back.
McDonald checked back with the owner a few days later and learned that Blanton had not returned to finish the job or pay the $11,500 he owed him. McDonald tried reaching Blanton several times to follow up only for Blanton to ignore his calls.
Blanton eventually called back McDonald and told the inspector he was working three jobs so he could pay back the owner. McDonald told Blanton that if he did not pay back the owner by June 17, he would be charged criminally. McDonald filed the charge on May 22, according to court records.
