New Hampshire Superior Court officials are working to resume jury trials in August, five months after the COVID-19 pandemic mostly shuttered courthouses.
Top court officials explained in a statement Wednesday that a committee of two judges, two clerks and administrative staff have met weekly since March to “carefully craft guidelines that will balance individuals' right to a trial and a jury of their peers with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The New Hampshire Judicial Branch remained open during the declared Emergency Order, from March 13 until June 15, but saw significant restrictions in foot traffic in public courthouses, and the Superior Court put on hold nearly 1,000 jury trials.
Officials said the re-opening guidelines rely on input from defense and prosecuting attorneys, as well as Chief Medical Officer for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Jonathan Ballard.
The guidelines require jurors, witnesses, attorneys, judges and court staff to follow strict precautions and CDC requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19.
With new guidelines from the CDC and low infection rates in northern counties, the court has begun making plans to gradually resume jury trials, both grand and petit, starting in Cheshire County.
“We weighed the need for a speedy trial with the concern for COVID-19 cautions and decided, with enough guidance on best practices from other states and with input from Chief Medical Officer Ballard, that a gradual resumption process is feasible in a low-infection county,” said Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau.
She added, “Currently we are encouraging telephonic and video hearings wherever possible, and in urgent circumstances we allow in-person hearings.”
A thorough plan for sanitation, as well as enforcement of mask wearing, social distancing and symptom screening are included in the template for beginning in-person jury trials, Nadeau said.
She noted that the committee has created a thoughtful and detailed set of instructions for potential jurors, from the summons letter to the selection process, to include physical distancing in the courtroom, sanitary and electronic means.
The first walk-through for a pilot jury will be in late July with the first pilot trial planned for mid-August.
A complete list of guidelines can be found at courts.state.nh.us.