LONDONDERRY — Teachers quickly jumped into action when they were forced to instruct their students from afar during the coronavirus crisis. However, there are shortfalls to the new remote learning model, according to Londonderry Superintendent Scott Laliberte.
"We are building the ship as we sail it," he said. "(But) we have a good plan to get us through the school year and through the summer."
Next fall holds a whole other set of mysteries. During a conference call with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Tuesday, Laliberte and other educators expressed their concerns about increased expenses and equity for students in regards to special education and access to the technology required for remote learning. Laliberte and others said there needs to be financial and logistical support.
Shaheen said that she sees the need for funding to go towards education.
"I believe that public education is fundamental to our democracy," she said.
With remote learning, there are some added costs like meal distribution, but there are also saving with the lack of use of utilities, Laliberte said. Londonderry is expected to have a surplus at the end of the year, he added.
However, “We know that’s not going to continue if we have to redesign how we deliver our services in the fall," Laliberte told The Eagle-Tribune after the call with Shaheen. “A lot of us are very nervous looking forward to what’s next."
He foresees increased costs associated with social distancing.
“You can’t put 50 students on a bus and keep them all 6 feet apart,” he said. Instead, the district will likely have to run more bus routes, he said.
Laliberte is thankful that his district was able to provide laptops and internet relatively easily for students, unlike his colleagues in the northern part of the state where internet access is more limited. The district provided about 600 laptops to students who didn't have personal access to a computer and was able to work with Comcast to provide internet for those in need, he said.
However, he and other educators expressed concerns about ensuring students with disabilities got a good education.
“We know students with disabilities benefit from that personal contact," Laliberte said. In Londonderry special educators are working individually with families to figure out what is best for them.
“Our staff has been fantastic, and their goal is we are going to do the best we can,” Laliberte said. “The whole focus (now) is planning for contingencies because we don’t really know how this is going to unfold.”