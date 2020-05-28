It was an opportunity for area first responders to offer updates and thoughts on the current pandemic.
In an hour-long call with New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Thursday, representatives from police departments and other law enforcement agencies around the state offered insight into their own communities and what was being done to ward off coronavirus concerns and what was still needed as the pandemic moved forward.
The conference call joined Shaheen with law enforcement officers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in a discussion on the public health crisis and how departments were handling the challenges, from protective gear, to handling those infected with the virus and how the state and federal government could support departments with upcoming legislation and other relief.
The call continues Shaheen’s telework efforts to hear directly from leaders all across the state who are responding to this public health emergency, including firefighters and EMTs, school administrators and teachers, local officials, small business owners, health care providers and nonprofit service organizations and charities.
Officials on the call included Chief Charlie Dennis, Hanover Police Department and president of New Hampshire Chiefs of Police; Scott Naismith, Salem Police Department and representative of the New Hampshire Police Association; Capt. Patrick Cheetham, Londonderry Police Department and past president of the New Hampshire Police Association; Sheriff David Dubois of Stafford County; Manchester police Chief Carlo Capano; Lancaster police Chief Timothy Charbonneau; Hampton police Chief Rich Sawyer; Sgt. Jeff Mullaney of the University of New Hampshire police/New Hampshire Police Association; Chief Emily Cobb of the New London Police Department; Col. Nathan Noyes representing the New Hampshire State Police and Laconia police Chief Matt Canfield.
Each representative took a turn giving Shaheen an update on their individual communities and what the remaining challenges were as COVID-19 continued, communities took steps to reopen and what was needed moving ahead.
Shaheen began the call by thanking all for their service.
"You are doing it on a daily basis, on the front lines," the senator said.
During the conference call, Shaheen also heard about their experiences serving their communities and the state during this public health crisis. Shaheen also provided an update on her efforts in Washington to support their work and service in future COVID-19 relief legislation.
For some, it was about giving updates on the successes, and ongoing challenges facing communities.
"I find ourselves in guardian mode," Dennis told the senator. "Trying to protect ourselves and loved ones at home."
He added with the weather warming up, many more people are out and about with new re-opening guidelines.
"There's more demand out there, more out and about wherever they want," Dennis said.
That also is bringing in more calls for service, officials said. Months ago, call volume was definitely down in many departments for emergency services.
Shaheen also heard from several officials that the opioid crisis is still a challenge, virus or not, and resources and support from the state and federal government is key.
Noyes told Shaheen the state police are also seeing a growing volume in traffic compared to past weeks.
He said traffic had decreased about 60% but now with nicer weather, numbers are increasing.
For others, issues included supporting the homeless community, making sure there was enough personal protective gear to head into the summer months, and ways to continue to make sure people were safe and following the guidelines.
Shaheen said she is always ready to hear concerns from those around the state battling the virus on the front lines and will continue to fight in Washington for state support.