CONCORD, N.H. — Substantially more people have died in recent New Hampshire car crashes than during the same time period in 2019, according to newly released findings from the state Office of Highway Safety. The office also found pedestrian fatalities are on the rise.
A statement Thursday urged drivers to stay safe for their own well-being, and in the interest of cutting back preventable hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date this year, state officials said there have been 34 traffic-related deaths across the state. That’s an increase of 70% from last year, they said.
Eight adult pedestrians have also died, according to state officials, an alarming 166% increase from last year.
“Despite a drop in traffic volume, fatalities continue to rise. We are also seeing an increase in speeding,” said Commander of Highway Safety Capt. William Hayes in a statement.
“During this difficult time, OHS remains committed to traffic safety and will maintain coordinated police monitoring activities between local and state law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.
Haynes recommends all drivers slow down and obey posted speed limits, be aware of other drivers, bicyclists and motorcyclists, avoid distractions and wear a seat belt.
He reminds pedestrians to obey “walk” and “don’t walk” signals, use sidewalks and crosswalks whenever possible, walk facing traffic, wear reflective clothing at night and stay alert.