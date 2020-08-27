During a Thursday public hearing via video, New Hampshire officials voiced disapproval for a Massachusetts tax rule that forces out-of-state residents to pay Massachusetts income taxes even while working remotely from their home state.
"I encourage you to let our workers remain free in New Hampshire while they are (working) from home," state Rep. Kim Rice, R-Hudson, said during the hearing on behalf of her constituents in Hudson and Pelham. "Right now these are unprecedented times and I want to see my constituents in New Hampshire be able to keep their money while they are working and living in the 'Live Free or Die' state."
The emergency tax rule says that anyone working remotely since March 10 specifically because of the pandemic who would otherwise be working in a Massachusetts office must still pay Bay State income taxes.
Previously New Hampshire residents who work in Massachusetts did not have to pay the Bay State’s income tax if they could prove they were working remotely from home.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue held the public hearing on the controversial tax rule about five months after it was put into effect, but before the Oct. 21 deadline to make it permanent through the end of the year, said Roseann Hanson, the deputy chief of the Rulings and Regulations Bureau.
In the past few weeks, New Hampshire officials from both sides of the aisle have voiced opposition to the tax rule citing public health concerns as well as legal concerns about taxation without representation.
"This rule, in my view, is anti-worker and anti-public health," state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, during the public hearing. As chair of the Ways and Means Committee and vice-chair of the Finance Committee, Feltes voiced opposition in a letter to the state as well as in the public hearing.
New Hampshire resident Peter Kimpton told the commission that this tax rule was "morally repugnant" at Thursday's hearing, especially because the rule came out in the middle of a pandemic and targets "a constituency that has no power or political influence in your legislative process."
"This is punishing me and 86,000 other out-of-state workers for helping curb the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts by working from home," Kimpton said. "This regulation shamelessly exploits a public health crisis as a revenue generation tool for the state."
State rep. Jason Janvrin, R-Seabrook, warned officials at the public hearing that New Hampshire officials were ready to fight this rule in court.
"That's the whole reason why we separated ourselves from the King of England," Jarvin said. "So I would warn you that we stand ready to sue you in federal court should you decide to do this."
Similarly last week Gov. Chris Sununu wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking that this issue be resolved before legal action became necessary.
“These comments articulate our serious policy and legal concerns with Granite Staters being taxed in Massachusetts when they have not crossed the state line in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sununu wrote in a letter last Friday. “It is my hope that this matter can be resolved promptly and in a manner that removes any necessity for New Hampshire to consider legal remedies.”
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald also highlighted the same issues in a letter to Massachusetts Commissioner of Revenue Geoffrey Snyder last week. He said the rule "infringes upon the state of New Hampshire's fundamental interests as a sovereign."
Shortly after Thursday's hearing, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance spoke out against the rule as well.
“State bureaucrats’ confidences are completely misplaced if they think this proposal will not directly lead to businesses leaving our state,” said Paul Craney, spokesman for the organization in a statement.
“This is an HR (human resources) nightmare for businesses and an unfair burden on employees. Workers will complain to their companies and companies will need to decide if they want to stay. The meteoric rise of telecommuting over the last several months means there are fewer factors than ever before forcing employers to remain in cities and states that are unfriendly to businesses,” Craney wrote. “(Department of Revenue) bureaucrats may have forgotten that in January the very harmful Paid Family Leave Act will go into effect, forcing many small businesses to close their doors for good.”
Department “bureaucrats need to understand that there are a lot of demands on businesses right now. The best thing they can do is not make it harder for workers and employers,” Craney wrote.
Public comment is still open on the rule and people can email rulesandregs@dor.state.ma.us. The department is going to make a final decision on the rule by Oct. 21, Hanson explained at the hearing.