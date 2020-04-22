COVID-19 Cases in New Hampshire as of April 22

CONCORD, N.H. — On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 48.

Two were male residents of Rockingham County, both 60 years of age or older; three were male residents of Hillsborough County, all 60 years of age or older; one was a female resident of Strafford County who was 60 years of age or older.

The state also announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,588 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Of the people who had COVID-19 in which race and ethnicity were available — 80% of the cases — minorities appeared to have higher rates of infection than white people, according to data released for the first time.

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are 23 individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Strafford (6), Merrimack (4), and Cheshire (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (38) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 6 new cases.

Seven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 213 (13%) of 1,588 cases.

Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cases in New Hampshire (Updated April 22)

County Cases
Belknap 28
Carroll 30
Cheshire 33
Coos 2
Grafton 45
Hillsborough-Other 210
Hillsborough-Manchester 326
Hillsborough-Nashua 145
Merrimack 105
Rockingham 519
Strafford 118
Sullivan 10
County TBD 17
Total 1,588

New Hampshire Coronavirus Summary Report (Updated April 22)

*Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

**Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

***Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

****Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

NH Persons with COVID-19* 1,588
Recovered 550 (35%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 48 (3%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 990
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 213 (13%)
Current Hospitalizations** 91
Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories*** 14,424
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 7,192
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL**** 265
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,550

