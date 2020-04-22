CONCORD, N.H. — On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 48.
Two were male residents of Rockingham County, both 60 years of age or older; three were male residents of Hillsborough County, all 60 years of age or older; one was a female resident of Strafford County who was 60 years of age or older.
The state also announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,588 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Of the people who had COVID-19 in which race and ethnicity were available — 80% of the cases — minorities appeared to have higher rates of infection than white people, according to data released for the first time.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are 23 individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Strafford (6), Merrimack (4), and Cheshire (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (38) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 6 new cases.
Seven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 213 (13%) of 1,588 cases.
Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases.
Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Cases in New Hampshire (Updated April 22)
|County
|Cases
|Belknap
|28
|Carroll
|30
|Cheshire
|33
|Coos
|2
|Grafton
|45
|Hillsborough-Other
|210
|Hillsborough-Manchester
|326
|Hillsborough-Nashua
|145
|Merrimack
|105
|Rockingham
|519
|Strafford
|118
|Sullivan
|10
|County TBD
|17
|Total
|1,588
New Hampshire Coronavirus Summary Report (Updated April 22)
|NH Persons with COVID-19*
|1,588
|Recovered
|550 (35%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|48 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|990
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|213 (13%)
|Current Hospitalizations**
|91
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories***
|14,424
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|7,192
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL****
|265
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,550