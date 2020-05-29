SALEM, N.H. — A superior court judge must reconsider whether to reveal more of a heavily redacted and damning audit of the Salem Police Department first published in 2018, according to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
In a ruling Friday, the state’s highest court overruled a long standing legal precedent — Union Leader v. Fenniman — used in weighing public access to police personnel files and those of other public workers.
The Salem police case and another out of Portsmouth, also involving police, were both ordered back to the lower court for further consideration with Friday’s ruling.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, which is a plaintiff in the both cases along with newspapers, described the ruling as “historic.”
Bissonnette went on to say in a statement, it “restored the promises of transparency and accountability enshrined in our state’s Right-to-Know Law and New Hampshire Constitution.”
In the two public records decisions, the state Supreme Court overruled the Fenniman case from 1993, which broadly allowed government agencies to withhold information under an "internal personnel practices" exemption — even when there was a compelling public interest in disclosure, said Bissonnette.
“This exemption had been used by government agencies to prevent access to critical information, such as that concerning police officer misconduct or how a school district responded to allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher,” he said.
In reconsidering the Salem and Portsmouth cases, superior court judges must weigh the potential legitimate privacy concerns of an individual public employee against the public’s right to know.
The Salem police audit has been hotly debated. It is distinguished by three sections: culture, internal affairs and time and attendance.
On April 5, 2019 Rockingham Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman ruled that the town should release a less-redacted version of the audit, after the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and the Union Leader newspaper sued the town for a version free of redactions.
The judge agreed that report was edited with a heavy hand, but the town did not need to release the entire audit because of personnel issues, including ongoing internal affairs investigations.
Schulman's order stated "the court reviewed the unredacted audit report in camera and compared it, line by line, to the redacted version that was released to the public." He wrote that the "laborious process proved that — with a few glaring exceptions — the town's redactions were limited" to specific instances.
Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon said Friday, "In an effort to be as transparent as possible, the town released the maximum amount of information from the Kroll report that was permitted under the law."
"The trial court upheld most, but not all of the town's redactions, observing, 'for the most part the publicly available, redacted version of the audit report provides the reader with a good description of both the individual investigations that the auditors reviewed and the bases for the conclusions,'" he added.
It was not immediately clear when the case will be reviewed again.