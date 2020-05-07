CONCORD, N.H. – Officials representing the state’s performing arts community and the bodywork and massage industry presented challenges they face to reopening this summer in the COVID-19 world.
Nicolette Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, said given the layout of the old theaters and occupancy requirements for sustainability, some or all of the state’s performing arts centers may “remain dark for part or all of the 2020-2021 performing year.”
And licensed massage therapist Vickie Branch said her profession is split on whether or not it is safe to open at this time.
Both offered the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force potential guidelines Gov. Chris Sununu should consider to safely allow their properties to reopen to the public Thursday at its daily meeting.
On Friday, the committee will host a public input session by phone from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in the afternoon, receive a presentation on opening up Hampton Beach.
To provide input, dial 1-800-356-8278 and use the pin 600744.
Trish Tilley, deputy director of the New Hampshire Division of Public Health, who has been advising the task force, gave an update on the pandemic before the presentations Thursday and urged members to take “a measured, data-informed” approach to developing guidance for reopenings across the state.
She noted while the COVID-19 statistics are moving in the right direction, and people have helped to “flatten the curve” by staying at home, the state is still battling the virus.
On Wednesday, the state reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus with a total number of deaths in the state at 111.
She said over 28,000 have been tested and 26,000 have had negative results.
Right now, Tilley said the state is going “full tilt,” with testing with over 1,000 specimens processed each day and the opportunity for anyone to get a test if they have fever or coughing or other symptoms, without having to first go to the doctor by dialing 211.
The state still has over 1,500 active COVID-19 cases, over 2,900 are being monitored isolated/or quarantined for exposure to COVID-19 patients, Tilley said.
She said the state is transitioning into a containment strategy and the department is bringing on new individuals to test and act as contact tracers to help reduce the spread of the virus.
“We are, all of us in New Hampshire, relying on our task force members….to lead us through the challenges that lie ahead,” in reopening the economy Tilley said.
Performing arts
Clarke said there are real costs associated with putting on performances and the 800- to 1,200-seat venues like the Portsmouth Music Hall, Lebanon Opera House, Colonial Theater and the Capitol Center not only attract local performers but traveling artists which can be problematic in a pandemic.
She asked the task force to form a working group on guidance for performing arts venues, which was done Thursday.
Tupelo Music Hall in Derry is doing drive-in performances, said D.J. Bettencourt, noting there may be some opportunities to consider such transition of venues.
The costs associated with maintaining the buildings even without a single patron is of concern.