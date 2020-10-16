CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will sue Massachusetts over the Bay State's plan to tax Granite Staters working from home during the pandemic, according to a statement from Gov. Chris Sununu Friday morning.
"I have immediately directed the @NH_DOJ to file a lawsuit in the US Supreme Court against the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Sununu tweeted Friday morning. "They have launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens."
Massachusetts recently finalized its plans to collect income tax from anyone working remotely since March 10 because of the pandemic who would otherwise be working in a Bay State office.
Previously New Hampshire residents who work in Massachusetts did not have to pay the Bay State’s income tax if they could prove they were working remotely from home.
This tax rule has faced ardent opposition from Granite Staters on both sides of the political aisle who say the tax is illegal and infringes on the state's rights.
In August, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald wrote to Massachusetts Commissioner of Revenue Geoffrey Snyder saying the rule "infringes upon the state of New Hampshire's fundamental interests as a sovereign."
