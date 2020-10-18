Kristina Armanious has been working from her Salem home since March because of the pandemic.
Yet the 36-year-old sends $152 from every paycheck to the state of Massachusetts in income taxes, despite not having set foot in the Bay State to work in months.
She's one of the estimated 80,000 people who normally toil in Massachusetts but now work out of their New Hampshire homes because of the pandemic.
On Friday, Massachusetts finalized plans to keep taxing those New Hampshire residents at 5%. The same day New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu directed the Granite State's Attorney General to sue the Bay State for the practice, which he said was unconstitutional.
“The Commonwealth has launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens. We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win,” Sununu said.
And the press releases started flying, showing there is at least one bipartisan issue that both parties can get behind in New Hampshire. Republicans called it an “out-of-state money grab” while Democrats deemed it an “outrageous cash grab.”
Armanious hopes that money gets back to her and the other Granite Staters who need it during this difficult economic time.
"That $300 a month would be huge right now," Armanious said. She would likely use it for daycare for her 2- and 5-year-old sons, she said.
Her company has Armanious working remotely through at least March 2021 and has told her because of the emergency order those taxes still need to be taken out.
She hopes the Bay State realizes "we are not using your roads or services for a least a year. You have to take a look at that, because that $300 could make a difference to families."
Sununu spoke out against the Massachusetts income tax proposal during the summer and asked the Attorney General’s to review it. Sununu said despite overwhelming opposition, Massachusetts made the decision to "continue to confiscate income from Granite Staters during a global pandemic."
The state senator running against Sununu for governor, Dan Feltes, D-Concord, agrees.
“It is completely unfair to charge New Hampshire workers the Massachusetts income tax while they are not working in Massachusetts,” Feltes said. “These workers are acting in everyone’s best interest when it comes to public health and safety and should not be penalized for their actions.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, is leading legislation in the U.S. House to protect residents from paying income tax to Massachusetts while working in New Hampshire, according to a news release Friday.
“This rule change by Massachusetts extends an outrageous cash grab targeting Granite Staters who are doing their part to stay home and stay safe during a pandemic,” Pappas said.
“Legislation I am leading, the Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act, eliminates overly complex and unfair multi-state tax codes and ensures that employees will only be subject to the tax laws of their state when they telework,” continued Pappas.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, said, “For the last two years, we have been fighting against New Hampshire Democrats’ proposals to institute a state income tax here in New Hampshire.”
“Now we are pushing back against another state’s assault on New Hampshire’s growing work-from-home population. Let us be clear. The New Hampshire Advantage should be defended from all enemies – both in-state, and out of state.”
“As we all know, taxation is theft, and Massachusetts is choosing to engage in cross-border theft to fund their historically big government spending problems,” Hinch said.
Eagle-Tribune reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this report.