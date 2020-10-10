CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters are being warned about potential problems due to unidentified mailers being sent out containing what appears to be an absentee ballot application.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issued an alert to New Hampshire voters to be on the lookout for these mailers that also contain an allegedly handwritten note stating, "You are needed, please fill this out and mail it in."
The mailer also contains a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk in the address block.
State law requires that a mailing such as this contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form. No such identification accompanies these mailers.
The Attorney General’s Office has received inquiries from election officials and voters regarding this mailer. Voters should be aware that these unidentified mailers have not been sent by New Hampshire town or city clerks nor by any state agency.
Voters receiving this unidentified mailer who have already requested and/or submitted an absentee ballot need not complete another absentee ballot application form. The status of absentee ballots can be checked at app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.
Voters can find the contact information for their local town or city clerk at app.sos.nh.gov/Public/Reports.aspx. More information is available at sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots.
Granite State voters are reminded that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office are the official resources available to all New Hampshire voters and election officials for guidance and assistance regarding election-related issues or concerns ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.
Voters with questions or concerns are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Election hotline at 1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03). In the event a caller receives voicemail, the caller should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.