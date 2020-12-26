CONCORD, N.H. — The state is warning people to be on the lookout for scams dealing with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced that there are now scams out there targeting consumers with information about the vaccine and promises to provide the shots while trying to obtain money or personal information.
The first COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in New Hampshire and are being administered initially to directly impacted groups, including at-risk healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.
Due to high demand for the vaccine, scammers may take the opportunity to attempt to fraudulently obtain money or personal identifying information from consumers by representing that they can provide fast access to a COVID-19 vaccination.
Any telephonic or email representation that a COVID-19 vaccination can be provided quickly in exchange for money or personal identifiable information is a scam. Anyone receiving a call like this should hang up immediately. Do not open or engage with emails from unknown sources.
If the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is, state officials say.
In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Hampshire, you will never be asked for: money to reserve a vaccine for you or your family; for payment to schedule an appointment for yourself or another person; provide confidential personal information like Social Security number, bank or credit card information to reserve a vaccine, or provide cash, money orders, gift cards of any other form of payment to secure access to a vaccine.
Anyone receiving this type of call should hang up, call 2-1-1 for information about the vaccine, or call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline to report any suspicious calls at 1-888-468-4454 or email to DOG-CPB@dog.nh.gov.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the American people at no cost regardless of insurance status. Contact your healthcare and insurance providers for specific information about how you may receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if there are any office-visit related costs. Additional information regarding distribution is available at nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/vaccination-planning.htm