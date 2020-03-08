NEWTON, N.H. — Sabrina Fowler-Clohecy and her husband Matthew bought their home on Howard Lane just over 12 years ago, attracted by the quietness.
But not long after they moved in, they started to hear the noises.
“There were a lot of trucks and noises coming from those trucks. We have heard that going on for years now,” Fowler-Clohecy said. “It's not even in our backyard yet.”
Not far behind the Clohecy’s house is a 280-acre industrial development called the Southern New Hampshire Industrial Park. Over the past several years, the park has been slowly expanding, creeping closer and closer to the Clohecy’s backyard.
Current zoning laws in Newton prevent the park and its developer, Coleman McDonough, from building within 200 feet of residential properties. However, voters will weigh in Tuesday on a warrant article written by McDonough that would change that — prompting homeowners bordering the development like the Clohecys to worry about the future.
Warrant Article 5 asks Newton voters to reduce the setbacks, or the space developers need to leave between their developments and residential properties, from 200 feet to 50 feet.
Signs all over town recommend Newton residents vote in favor of Article 5, suggesting that reducing setbacks would bring in more than $2 million in tax revenue to the town. McDonough said the number, which could be closer to $3 million, comes from an independent estimate from Planning Board candidate Annie Collyer.
Neighbors around the development, however, are worried their peaceful backyards will disappear.
Kellyanne Higgins, who lives on South Main Street, said her neighborhood has already become much busier in the last year.
“At this point I don't think it's been too bad,” Higgins said, “but the more it's developed, the more that neighborhood will change. It will get busier. I lived in Haverhill before, and I was very happy to get away from the downtown area which was cramped and busy.”
According to McDonough, homeowners on South Main Street, or Route 108, should be accepting of increased traffic because they chose to live on a state-owned highway.
McDonough also said that Howard Lane homeowners, like the Clohecys, should have done more research into the potential for development behind their home.
“The Howard Lane people should have known. They can't deny our civil rights,” McDonough said. “I think any half intelligent person buying a house that they are going to live in wants to know who their neighbors are. Well, I am their neighbor. I did not deprive them of putting up their house. They should not deprive me of my living and my civil rights.”
Fowler-Clohecy said she has heard McDonough make this argument on Facebook, but she said she always loved her home.
“It was our first home, so we didn't know. I didn't know what to look for,” she said.
Autumn Warnock, who lives on Walnut Farm Road with her two children, said the land behind her property was mostly dirt and a few berry bushes when she purchased the house in 2009. She said she was attracted to the quietness of the neighborhood, but for about two years, new buildings have been popping up and construction noise has been permeating the area.
“My children are afraid of the people back there,” Warnock said about her 11- and 12-year-old sons.
"We hear them swearing all the time. Yelling and cursing," she said. "(My sons) usually play basketball in the backyard, but sometimes they feel like they are watching us. They are afraid of the people back there. It’s horrible to feel that way, but it is a safety concern."
Warnock said she thinks the development is already far closer to her property than 200 feet.
The proposed zoning change not only affects Newton residents, but also some properties in Plaistow where a small portion of the development is located.
Barb Burri has lived on Ridgewood Road in Plaistow for more than 20 years. She said that she used to love walking her dogs in the woods behind her house, but she always knew there was a chance it could be bulldozed and developed.
“I thought probably not, but I guess you never know,” she said.
According to McDonough, Newton requires unusually large setbacks between residential and commercial properties. He said that no other town “this side of the Mississippi” has such strict zoning regulations, and he added that if Newton does not pass Article 5, “it won’t be good.”
“It's not going to be pretty. I’ve got way, way too much money invested. It's what they call a ‘land taking,’” he said. “No one can have that over-burdensome rule and regulation. They are denying my civil rights to build.”
Burri said she isn’t sure what other town’s setback regulations are, but she noted that she doesn’t think it should matter what other town’s laws are.
“Just because other towns have narrow setbacks doesn't mean they don't make mistakes,” Burri said.
Warnock agreed, and she noted that many of her neighbors chose to live on Walnut Farm Road because of how rural it was and because of how distant the commercial development felt.
“I don't think zoning should be equal in every town,” she said. “It's not a statewide zoning ordinance for a reason. What's right for Newton and the residents of Newton is appropriate for us for a reason.”
Warnock said she thinks that if Article 5 passes, it won’t be because the town wants to see the setbacks reduced.
"I feel like it would pass because he has the money and resources to market it really well,” she said. “He puts the ‘Yes on 5’ signs up it seems like every 100 feet all across town. It's ingrained in your head, so when you get to the voting booth, you might think ‘Yes on 5’ if you aren't thinking about it.”
Fowler-Clohecy said she hopes the article won’t pass, but she is already dealing with the stress that the development causes her family. Her oldest son Ryan has Down syndrome, and Fowler-Clohecy said she is constantly having to explain to him what all the “scary” noises are.
“My son gets very overstimulated. It’s really stressful, and if he gets over-focused it means he is stressed out about it,” she said. “I try not to let him see how I feel about it. I try to make it good for (my sons).”
She added, “My greatest fear is for my quality of life. When in our backyard, it's basically you can throw a ball and it's right there.”