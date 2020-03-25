NEWTON, N.H. — It was a brisk evening, but that didn't stop Krystal Brown and her family from getting outside to socialize — don't panic — from afar.
They waved to passing cars from their driveway on Peaslee Crossing and when the occasional truck passed by, Brown’s 10-year-old daughter Sammy pumped her arm up and down to get the driver to honk the horn. She was almost always successful.
At 5 p.m. last Saturday they were the only family in the neighborhood out in their driveway, but across Newton other families were doing the same thing.
Earlier in the week Brown had the idea to hold a townwide "social distancing happy hour,” during which families were invited to sit at the edge of their driveways and interact with neighbors and passing cars while easily staying 6 feet or more away from one another.
It's an idea that has caught on all around the region as people try to stay connected while remaining safe amid the coronavirus crisis.
Brown made a Facebook post on the "Newton, NH & Friends Community Board" asking residents if they'd be interested. Many were, so she created an online event: 61 people planned to "attend."
“I figured with everyone staying inside and staying at their own house, you can kind of forget that there is a community,” Brown said. “It’s nice to be reminded of that sometimes.”
Jason Stanley held a beer in one hand and Lysol in the other while sitting in his yard across the street from his parents ' house.
“I’m keeping my distance from them,” he joked, “mainly because they are so old.”
His mother and father, Stephanie and Wayne Stanley, laughed from their driveway.
“Everybody is so down about everything. And I saw this on Facebook and I thought it sounded like fun," Stephanie said, holding a glass of white wine.
“We could use some fun.”
They needed some fun in Salem, too, where a similar event was held last weekend.
Beverly Dunn Donovan said she was speaking to her neighbor through an open window when they decided to hold a “stay in your own [expletive] driveway” party.
They had noticed how antsy neighborhood children were becoming and Donovan said she wanted to give them an opportunity to release some pent-up energy. Adults needed some of that, too.
“I’m a very social person,” she said. “I don’t like being cooped up either.”
For awhile, she wasn't.
Joseph Road residents brought grills to the ends of their driveways and shouted enthusiastically to neighbors across the street. Some children rode bikes around the area.
“I wanted to have a sense of normalcy,” said Donovan, noting that people stayed on their own property. “This wasn’t a big house party and we weren’t mixing people together.”
On Walker Road in Atkinson, Gina Wheeler said a few locals gathered for a socially distant get-together Sunday.
“We wanted something positive,” Wheeler said. “We were trying to think, ‘How can we hang out and do something together?’ The main thing was we wanted something to look forward to, because we don’t really have anything to look forward to right now."
There are just so many unknowns, she said.
“Being able to socialize from a distance was a lot of fun since we are all stuck in our homes,” Wheeler said.
Back in Newton last Saturday, Kathy and Scott Lynch’s front yard was set up with a beer pong table and cornhole.
“We got the invite on Facebook, and I thought it was interesting and a great idea,” Kathy Lynch said.
"And we like happy hour," her husband added.
A few of their friends came to their yard, but they were careful to keep the proper distance.
Brown said she was surprised by how many people wanted to connect with their community while they were stuck at home during the outbreak.
“I’m just glad we could help bring people together,” she said.