DERRY — Republicans in Derry spoke loud and clear on Tuesday, giving a big vote of support to one local GOP candidate hoping to serve in Concord.
A special primary election was held to choose the Republican that will go up against Democrat Mary Eisner in the Dec. 7 special election to choose a new state representative for Rockingham County’s District 6.
That top choice was Jodi Nelson, sweeping the vote count with 1,281 votes out of a total 1,655 ballots cast. Derry has more than 19,000 registered voters.
Nelson took the top spot against her two Republican opponents, Neil Wetherbee and Tom Cardon, and will face Eisner on the December ballot for the state representative win.
Eisner ran unopposed for the Democratic spot and got 212 votes.
Wetherbee got 331 votes in Tuesday’s primary and Cardon took 41 votes.
The primary and subsequent December election come after the governor and state Executive Council approved having Derry host the special elections to replace former state Rep. Anne Copp, who moved out of town earlier this year.
Copp, a Republican, was elected as a Derry state representative in November 2020, joining the nine others making up the Rockingham County District 6 list — Phyllis Katsakiores, David Milz, David Love, Richard Tripp, Erica Layon, Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien, Mary Ann Kimball, Stephen Pearson, and John Potucek.
Wetherbee is currently a Derry town councilor and has sat on various town boards and committees. Cardon is also a former town councilor and former state representative.
Eisner previously served two years as a Derry state representative.
For Nelson, a longtime activist in the community and in the Republican party at both local and state levels, Tuesday’s big win should be credited not only to all her supporters in the community coming out to vote, but also to all the long hours volunteers put in for her campaign since she officially filed to run for office.
“Two words describe our campaign so far, ‘sweat equity,’” Nelson said Tuesday night. “We are witnessing one of the most strongest grassroots campaigns Derry has ever seen and we look to continue our momentum into the Dec. 7 election.”
Nelson went on to say she feels Derry is ready for new leadership in Concord.