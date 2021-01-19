New bridge installation set to start

WINDHAM — It’s a project that will help bridge this community’s past with its future.
The Windham Town Common Beautification Committee welcomes the beginning of a new bridge project, part of an overall phase one beautification of the historic green space off Route 111 and North Lowell Road.
Work to install the new bridge begins Jan. 22.
The Windham Board of Selectmen established the beautification committee in 2015 to look at ways to improve parts of the common area in town.
The overall project includes improving areas near the historic Town Hall, the Armstrong Building, Community Development Building, town pound, Veterans Memorial and the grassy common area behind the senior center and Bartley building.
Sidewalks, LED light poles, trees, gardens, and updated parking areas are also part of the plan.
The new cast-iron aluminum bridge will replace an aging structure that was deteriorating and not handicapped accessible.
A fundraising campaign is underway to support the overall plan.
Windham voters will also be asked to consider supporting the Town Common project with a warrant article that, if approved at the polls in March, would spend $50,000 to continue the work on the first phase.
Town Common supporter Peter Griffin said he is happy to see the bridge progress underway.
"As chairman of the Town Center Beautification Committee, I am thrilled that it is happening," Griffin said. "Thanks needs to be given to the committee and the donors that have made this possible. The bridge installation marks the first phase in the Town Center Beautification project.
Griffin noted earlier that Windham has some very historic buildings that are integral parts of the overall plan. He said the current town hall building is perhaps the most historic in the community, constructed by residents in the 18th century as sort of a “barn-raising” effort. What is now the community development building was the community’s first fire station. And the Armstrong building, now the town museum, once served as a town library and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places for both architecture and its history in the community.
For information or to learn more about donating to the project, email recreation@windhamnh.gov or call 603-965-1208.