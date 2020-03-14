DERRY — It's a one-stop opportunity for those seeking business support, or wanting to know more about starting a business in town.
Derry's Economic Development Business Resource Center is now open at the Derry Municipal Center, a one-stop shop for people looking for resources for existing businesses or wanting to learn more about how the town works when businesses begin, from zoning, to planning support and other important information.
Beverly Donovan, Derry's Economic Development Director, said the Business Resource Center offers a central location of support.
"A lot of entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, people didn't know where to go to get help," Donovan said, adding there was no information outlet locally where people could find all the resources they needed.
Donovan said by working with other business ventures, like the Small Business Association, SCORE, and the Regional Economic Development Center, mentors and professionals representing those ventures can come to Derry to meet with business people and those looking to find just the right resource.
Having the Business Resource Center located at the municipal center offers privacy and also it's only a short distance to other town officials that can offer information, including zoning and planning.
"It helps people get off to a stronger start," Donovan said. "We are right there to guide them."
Donovan said the Business Resource Center will also provide opportunities for mentors to use technology for presentations or series workshops on various topics of interest to business people.
Donovan called Derry's own current business climate a good one, with new businesses being celebrated and other established businesses moving to new locations.
"It really is busy," she said. "We have a lot of plans in the works, new developments."
Donovan added business prospects are also in the pipeline for the town's new West Running Brook district. She also credited the town's facade program, supporting business owners who want to do improvements or upgrades to their spaces.
Donovan said the Business Resource Center is that all-in-one, one-stop location for all things ready to support business owners or those hoping to open a business, and be as successful as possible.