PLAISTOW — Parkland Medical Center is expanding into Plaistow with a 24-hour emergency care center at 26 Plaistow Road on Route 125, according to an announcement from the Derry hospital.
An opening date is slated for spring 2023. The freestanding emergency room will span nearly 10,000 square feet and be open every day.
In a press release, Parkland CEO John Skevington thanked the Plaistow Planning Board for approving the project.
He said the new emergency room will provide “a convenient local health-care access point” for those who live and work in town and its surrounding communities.
“Currently, the closest ER to Plaistow is almost 15 minutes away and in an emergency, every minute counts,” Skevington said. “Having local access to emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will save lives and enhance patient recovery in Southern New Hampshire.”
Parkland also has an urgent care center in Salem, New Hampshire.
The Plaistow location will serve as a fully integrated department of the flagship hospital, with 10 private treatment rooms and an on-site laboratory.
The care center will also be equipped with digital ultrasound, diagnostic X-rays, and CT scan capabilities. Staff will include emergency medicine physicians, specially trained nurses and support teams.
