WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
Every first Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.
Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Bitcoin Scams – What You Need to Know
Presented by Det. Robin Cataldo and Det. David Milne.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LONDONDERRY: Teen Advisory Board
Teens in grades 6-12 discuss the issues related specifically to teen use of the library. Each meeting includes snacks.
3-4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Active Parenting Workshop Series (Virtual)
Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $35 (book included)
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Case Closed on the Smutty Nose Ax Murders
For almost 150 years the story of the moonlight ax murder of two Norwegian women on the rocky Isles of Shoals has haunted New England. Popular historian and lecturer J. Dennis Robinson cuts through the hoaxes, lies, rumors, and fiction surrounding this case, based on his book “Mystery on the Isles of Shoals”.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, MAY 4
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Beginning Acrylic Art Class
4 weeks: Thursdays, May 4 – May 25
Students will learn some of the basics such as, methods of application and learning to blend colors. Each week students will complete a painting. Materials required: (4) 11X14 canvasses, acrylic paints, and various brushes.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $25
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LONDONDERRY: Celebrate Star Wars Day
Grades 1-12: 3 p.m., learn the ways of the Force at Jedi Academy; Craft for kids: 4:30 p.m., make a pool noodle lightsaber; Movie: 6:30 p.m.: Star Wars IV: A New Hope.
Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
Don’t miss this fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Chicken fingers and fries will be served.
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
FRIDAY, MAY 5
NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.
North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street
Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150
Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee
Come see a screening of the 2002 American crime comedy “Confess Fletch”.
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
DANVILLE: Spring Craft Fair
Hosted by Danville Recreation.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Info: Facebook: Danville Recreation Committee and Events
HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Garden Club Plant Sale
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for just $5.00 each. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
9-11 a.m., Hampstead Town Common (pouring rain date: Sun., May 7)
Info: www.hampsteadgarden.org
LONDONDERRY: ‘Run the Rail Trail 5-Miler’
Starting (9 a.m.) and finishing at the Aviation Museum of N.H., the run/walk event will take participants on a winding route through bucolic North Londonderry, highlighted by the newest stretch of the Londonderry Rail Trail.
Cost: $30 for all. Registration on Race Day is $35 per person.
Location: Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Register: www.runsignup.com
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
SALEM: Spring Craft Fair
Come browse a variety of crafters with homemade unique items. There will also be a snack bar, take a chance baskets. No admission. Free Parking.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., First Congregational Church – Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Birds, Bats, and Butterflies Presentation
Learn cool animal facts and find out about how the diverse mix of habitats in our region support species such as the American woodcock, painted turtle, pileated woodpecker, wood frogs, little brown bats, and other captivating creatures.
11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
MONDAY, MAY 8
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Food for Thought!
Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month
Every month they each pick a recipe from a theme, prepare the food and meet together to taste and critique. You must follow the recipe you choose! May’s theme is Mexican. A great way to refine your cooking skills, explore new cuisine, and gather with other foodies.
6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
TUESDAY, MAY 9
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Every other Tuesday
Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.