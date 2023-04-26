WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “Beautiful Workd, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Author Talk (Virtual)

What can a doll tell us about discrimination? Tim Spofford, author of “What The Children Told Us”, joins us virtually to talk about the groundbreaking doll study, which showed the effect that racial discrimination has on children.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday

A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.

7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social

Every 4th Thursday of the month

Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!

9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave

Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you