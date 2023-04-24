MONDAY, APRIL 24

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Meets every other Tuesday

Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays, March 7 to May 30

It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier

The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “Beautiful Workd, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Author Talk (Virtual)

What can a doll tell us about discrimination? Tim Spofford, author of “What The Children Told Us”, joins us virtually to talk about the groundbreaking doll study, which showed the effect that racial discrimination has on children. 

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday

A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.

7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social

Every 4th Thursday of the month

Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!

9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave

Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Silent Movie Screening

Come see “City Lights” with live accompaniment by Plaistow resident Gary McGath.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, Main Street

LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark

Join the library staff for a showing of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, the 2022 feature film based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber (rated PG), along with refreshments and raffle prizes. 

6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)

Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.

7:30-10 a.m., Sal's Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)

Register: www.sandown.us

PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day

For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required.  You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger. 

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street

Info: Contact your local Town Hall

LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café

This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe

LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic

Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road

Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic

HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival

Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B's Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat's Cider and Donuts, Chubb's Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.

12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)

Questions? 603-329-6985

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, MAY 1

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum.  Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages. 

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)

Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, MAY 2

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

WINDHAM: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers

This educational program will help you recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others; including the next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor. 

10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 No Lowell Road

Cost: No charge

Register: 603-965-1208

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/233/Windham-Senior-Center

HAMPSTEAD: Non-Fiction Book Club

The group is currently reading “The Impossible First: from Fire to Ice, Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you