SATURDAY, MAY 6

DANVILLE: Spring Craft Fair

Hosted by Danville Recreation.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

Info: Facebook: Danville Recreation Committee and Events

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Garden Club Plant Sale

The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for just $5.00 each. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.

9-11 a.m., Hampstead Town Common (pouring rain date: Sun., May 7)

Info: www.hampsteadgarden.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘Run the Rail Trail 5-Miler’

Starting (9 a.m.) and finishing at the Aviation Museum of N.H., the run/walk event will take participants on a winding route through bucolic North Londonderry, highlighted by the newest stretch of the Londonderry Rail Trail.

Cost: $30 for all. Registration on Race Day is $35 per person.

Location: Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Register: www.runsignup.com

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

SALEM: Spring Craft Fair

Come browse a variety of crafters with homemade unique items. There will also be a snack bar, take a chance baskets. No admission. Free Parking.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., First Congregational Church – Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Birds, Bats, and Butterflies Presentation

Learn cool animal facts and find out about how the diverse mix of habitats in our region support species such as the American woodcock, painted turtle, pileated woodpecker, wood frogs, little brown bats, and other captivating creatures.

11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

MONDAY, MAY 8

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: What’s the Scoop Around Town

Stop by to meet over 50 different organizations, clubs, services, camps and non profits (including The Upper Room) and find out what is happening in and around Derry. Enjoy ice cream and raffles.

6-8 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Food for Thought!

Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month

Every month they each pick a recipe from a theme, prepare the food and meet together to taste and critique. You must follow the recipe you choose! May’s theme is Mexican. A great way to refine your cooking skills, explore new cuisine, and gather with other foodies.

6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

TUESDAY, MAY 9

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Free Film Screening

Come watch “She Said” at the Library!

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Every other Tuesday

Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

