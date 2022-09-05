Three candidates will look to fill the vacant seat in the New Hampshire State Senate for District 22 that Republican Sen. Chuck Morse is opening up with his run for the U.S. Senate.
District 22 includes the towns of Salem, Plaistow, Atkinson and Pelham.
In the primary election Sept. 13, there are two Republicans in the party’s field and one Democrat running unopposed. Both Republican candidates currently serve as a New Hampshire state representatives.
Democratic candidate
Wayne Haubner resides in Salem. He is a technology executive and change agent and a Digital Federal Credit Union board of directors member. He supports tax relief, environmental protection issues, strong public schools and women’s rights. His campaign highlights his leadership and how it would be used to solve issues and create solutions.
Republican candidates
Daryl Abbas is a Salem native. He is a current, two-term state representative and an attorney. As a representative, he serves on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
He supports keeping New Hampshire income tax free and lowering taxes. He backs protecting the Second Amendment and is an advocate for law enforcement funding.
Peter E. Torosian lives in Atkinson. He is a three-term state representative, a veteran and retired airplane pilot.
As a representative, he serves on the Election Law Committee. He has sponsored legislation to prohibit political advocacy in public schools and one that would see legislation supporting New Hampshire to operate as a sovereign nation.
