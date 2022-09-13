Voters head to polls

Tuesday is primary election day in New Hampshire, with residents statewide heading to the polls to narrow choices for local and state offices. The field of Republicans running for Congress in Districts 1 and 2 is crowded. They will face off against incumbent Democrats come November.

Some Rockingham County races are uncontested, including those for sheriff, attorney, treasurer, register of deeds and register of probate. For county commissioner, four Republicans will be narrowed to one.

Towns will also determine their nominations for state representative.

New Hampshire state Senate candidates for November’s general election are also being determined.

Polling locations by town:

Atkinson

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Danville

Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Derry

Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampstead

Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingston

Swasey Gymnasium, 178 Main St.

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Londonderry

Londonderry High School gymnasium, 295 Mammoth Road

Polls open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newton

Newton Safety Complex, 8 Merrimac Road

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pelham

Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaistow

Plaistow Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem

District 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St.

District 2: Soule School, 173 South Policy St.

District 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St.

District 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way

District 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandown

Town Hall, 320 Main St.

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Windham

Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

