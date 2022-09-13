Tuesday is primary election day in New Hampshire, with residents statewide heading to the polls to narrow choices for local and state offices. The field of Republicans running for Congress in Districts 1 and 2 is crowded. They will face off against incumbent Democrats come November.
Some Rockingham County races are uncontested, including those for sheriff, attorney, treasurer, register of deeds and register of probate. For county commissioner, four Republicans will be narrowed to one.
Towns will also determine their nominations for state representative.
New Hampshire state Senate candidates for November’s general election are also being determined.
Polling locations by town:
Atkinson
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Danville
Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Derry
Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampstead
Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingston
Swasey Gymnasium, 178 Main St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry
Londonderry High School gymnasium, 295 Mammoth Road
Polls open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Newton
Newton Safety Complex, 8 Merrimac Road
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pelham
Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow
Plaistow Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Salem
District 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St.
District 2: Soule School, 173 South Policy St.
District 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St.
District 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way
District 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road
Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandown
Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham
Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
