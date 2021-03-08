New mural to highlight Derry flying history

DERRY — The community is well known for its lofty connections to America's first man in space, Derry native Alan B. Shepard Jr.
Derry also heralds its history of flying through the life of George Grinnell, a notable judge and pilot. There's even Pinkerton Academy Hall of Fame member and female pioneer pilot Irene Keith, who once received the Amelia Earhart Medal for outstanding achievement in aviation.
A new mural in Derry is being planned, with the spotlight on the community's flying history, its heroes, how space exploration affects people now, and what the future might bring as explorers continue to reach for the stars.
The Greater Derry Arts Council/Public Arts Committee invites people to get involved in the project, with ideas, designs, and input on how the mural should look.
The mural is planned for a wall on town-owned property near the rail trail off South Avenue, a 4-foot-high wall that stretches along the trail.
According to Derry's Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan, the mural will be done in three segments and this space near the trail system is a perfect location.
The downtown already has a mural showing Derry through the generations and some of the more famed historical buildings and times painted on the wall at Cask and Vine.
Shepard and his famed 1961 space flight are also depicted on the original mural. The new mural will also celebrate the 50th anniversary this year of the Apollo 14 moon mission when Shepard walked on the lunar surface in 1971.
Bringing the arts to town is an ongoing effort. A public arts group in Derry got its start last year to gauge interest in public arts projects. That group is now an official group under the Greater Derry Arts Council.
Town councilors also approved a measure in 2019, creating a new cultural district in town, an area earmarked to lead the way when it comes to highlighting the arts, culture, business and other things that will attract people here.
The town’s trail system also got a big boost of artistic support last year as artists painted colorful symbols and the words of famed poet Robert Frost on paved portions of the trail. Frost and his family called Derry home for nearly a decade while the poet taught English at Pinkerton Academy.
Local artist Karen Lincoln is spearheading the mural design team effort with a lot of collaboration coming from other areas including the Derry Heritage Commission to make sure all information and images on the mural are historically accurate.
And all are invited to participate, send ideas and take on painting projects once the mural gets started.
Donovan said the next mural will be a true community effort.
"I also love that it's on the rail trail," Donovan said, adding when people are out enjoying the trail system, seeing the painted words of Robert Frost along the way and eventually able to enjoy a lengthy wall of space history and future ideas, it will help bring another rich segment to the community.
Donovan said Derry is seeing great progress in many areas, including development, new business and a sense of how Derry's history still is relevant today and helps drive the community forward.
"It makes it the perfect storm," she said.
Anyone wanting to learn more about getting involved in the new mural project can visit the Greater Derry Arts Council/Public Arts Committee on Facebook. Information will be posted about time frames for signups, and space facts and information to think about as to what would be good to include on the mural.