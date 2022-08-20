DERRY — Rachel Richards is seeing a lot of green.
Richards is owner of The Plant Shop, now open on West Broadway in Derry.
The plant business celebrated its grand opening recently and is blooming, full of flora and greenery for customers to see.
And for Richards, a lifetime lover of things that grow, it’s a dream to now have an official storefront for her passion for plants.
Richards recalls how her fondness for plants really took off after she received a peace lily following the death of a family member a few years ago.
The 29-year-old said she loved the lily and cared for it the best she could. But when the plant started to do poorly she reached out to others online to try and gain support for what to do.
That led to Richards learning more and wanting more plants.
“I said, maybe I’ll get one more plant,” she said. “That turned into a lot more plants.”
Her interest quickly grew.
Richards said while living in a two-bedroom apartment, there were space challenges. She eventually had five greenhouses surrounding her, full of some favorite greenery.
Richards said her plants were mostly houseplants, tropical types and others she found interesting that could be grown indoors.
She also learned a lot about all the plant names and how to produce offshoots from one parent plant to create others.
Richards became a source for plant information herself, receiving many messages through social media from people wanting to learn more.
“People were asking for help, there was so much talk about it,” she said. “Social media got bigger.”
That led to Richards taking on some pop-up opportunities at local businesses who opened their doors for a celebration of plants.
Richards said she sold her plants at the The Grind in downtown Derry and also at Rockingham Brewing Company.
She appreciated the support.
People began asking Richards when she might have an official storefront.
She found the current location, a former barbecue business, that suited her growing needs.
“It was a huge renovation,” Richards said, adding she wanted to make her shop comfortable and quaint, using antiques, traditional pieces from her family and unique display items to show off her many types of plants.
Going antiquing with her mother, Tracy Lannon, is part of the business model as there is an ongoing need for those unique pieces that might serve the shop well.
“It was a lot of work, but it was worth it,” Richards said.
Richards, with family ties deeply rooted in Derry for several generations, said being in her hometown is just the thing she needed to help her business grow.
“We are very, very Derry,” Richards said.
Her daughter Charlotte, 5, is also a great support system, knowing all types of plant names and even creating her own little business where she paints small terra cots pots.
Charlotte also touted her family’s home garden that grows vegetables like cucumbers and carrots.
“Some of them are looking good,” Charlotte said.
The shop isn’t just about plants. There are gardening supplies, gift items, jewelry and planting crocks displayed that could be just perfect for someone’s home décor.
Richards appreciates all the support she has received since her official opening day.
“Every single person that has come in has been so kind and positive,” she said.
And coming to work and being surrounded by all the greenery she loves makes what she does all the better.
“I love this stuff,” Richards said. “It feels good. I love my days I can be in here.”
The Plant Shop is located at 14 West Broadway. Visit online at theplantshopnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.