PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School District will start the 2021-22 academic year with new principals in five of its seven buildings.
Resignations and appointments have been announced over the last month at Atkinson Academy, Danville Elementary, Sandown Central, Timberlane Regional Middle School and Timberlane Regional High School.
Sandown Central Principal Jennifer Marino told the newspaper she resigned last month, but plans for her replacement are unclear. The job has not been posted, she said.
She did not elaborate when questioned about her reason for leaving the district. Similarly, outgoing school leaders have been hush about their departures.
A letter to the school community dated May 3 announced that the School Board, with recommendation from Interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane, appointed new principals in Atkinson and Plaistow.
No reason was given for the change up, including whether leaders resigned or were let go.
The new leader of Atkinson Academy, a K-5 school, is Stephen Harrises. His professional resume includes principalships in the Hooksett School District, at the elementary and middle school level, as well as work as an adjunct professor and advisor at the New Hampshire Technical Institute.
The community letter named John Vaccarezza as the new principal of Timberlane Regional High. It noted his “extensive administrative background,” including seven years as principal of Manchester High School Central and four years as associate dean of students at Pinkerton Academy.
A familiar name, Christopher Snyder, was announced as the new Danville Elementary principal in a separate note to the community. He served as assistant principal of Atkinson Academy from 2008 to 2014 before advancing to principalships in Dracut, Massachusetts, and Kingston, New Hampshire.
Cochrane wrote in the Snyder announcement, “The school board and I recognize the importance of consistent and strong leadership in the Danville School community, as this community has seen a number of leadership changes over the past few years.”
At Thursday’s School Board meeting, Cochrane said he regretted announcing another resignation, which he had received just that day. Timberlane Middle School Principal Maegan Koelker has taken a job in another district, he said.
The mass changeover is concerning to Timberlane Teachers Association President Coral Hampe and others in her union, she said.
“The lack of clear direction from the superintendent and the School Board in regard to the education of our kids is starting to drive away our staff,” she said. "(295 members) don't have a contract going into next year. I wouldn't be shocked if people were thinking of looking around."
Superintendent Cochrane did not respond to a request for comment.