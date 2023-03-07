SALEM, N.H. — Officials have accepted a plan to redevelop the site at 370-374 North Broadway into 10,000 square feet of mixed commercial space.
The proposal has six units, including a coffee shop with drive-thru and restaurants, at the Salem Sign Company location.
The concept was first reviewed in July 2021, according to Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine.
Eddy Sfeir of Sfeir Realty is the site applicant. Rob Hannon of RWH Architect and Karl Dubay of The Dubay Group presented the plan on his behalf at a recent Planning Board meeting.
Hannon said five of the units will range from 1,300 square feet to 1,400 square feet. A restaurant with a small outdoor patio is intended to take over the largest unit, measuring just under 3,000 square feet.
Renderings show a 68-space parking lot in the front. A drive-thru lane long enough to accommodate a line of nine cars loops behind the building with an adjacent bypass lane.
A smaller, secured parking lot with 18 spaces will be provided for DJ Rogers Collision and Service Center next door, which also owns land around the property.
Sidewalks will be put in to connect to Route 28 sidewalks and greenery will also be added around the building.
A resident at the public meeting had concerns about pedestrian safety.
The proposed building is across the street from the Windham Rail Trail parking lot, and the resident believes many people will try to cross the street to go eat.
She said right now there is no safe crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists on Route 28.
Board member Joseph Feole agreed that if there will be restaurants, a crosswalk would be needed.
Dubay said the New Hampshire Department of Transportation should be consulted about that addition.
Another citizen was worried about debris cluttering the land.
Dubay said Sfeir will continue to clean up the property, they said. Five large dumpsters have helped removed piles of debris already.
Lafontaine noted the Conservation Commission and New Hampshire Wetland Bureau still need to approve the plan because some wetlands are impacted, specifically a man-made drainage basin that overflowed.
The board will continue talks with Hannon and Dubay regarding the site’s redevelopment at an upcoming meeting.
