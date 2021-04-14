New Salem High principal named

SALEM, N.H. — An upperclassmen dean at Salem High will take over as principal starting July 1.
Jeff Dennis is the latest to be named in a string of Salem School District promotions, which started several months ago with the announcement that longtime Superintendent Michael Delahanty will retire this year.
Dennis’ promotion came with praise and applause – as well as unanimous School Board approval – Tuesday night. He joined the district as a dean in 2012.
Dennis was recently named administrator of the year by the New Hampshire Association of Student Councils, an award only achieved with the nomination of students.
“It is quite a testament to the relationships he has been able to establish with students here,” Delahanty said.
School Board Member Michael Carney recalls first being elected to the board about the time Dennis started work in Salem. He reminisced this week about being “the two new kids on the block,” and expressed pride in his affirming vote.
The newly named principal told board members the role is “a dream come true.”
Dennis will take over for Tracy Collyer, who was named assistant superintendent at the end of March.
Her predecessor, Maura Palmer, will be at the helm of Salem schools. Palmer will be the fourth superintendent since the single-town School Administrative Unit was first established in 1967.
Delahanty has held the top job since 2004.