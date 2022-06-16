SALEM, N.H. — Businesses continue to open at Tuscan Village and more growth is anticipated later this year.
Intended as a “live, work, stay and play” destination, the 170 acre mixed-use property announced this week the addition of New Hampshire’s first Container Store this holiday season.
It will be one of the first smaller format stores, with 15,000 square feet at 10 South Village Drive.
Other retailers including L.L. Bean, Pottery Barn, Sierra, Old Navy and Nike are already open for business.
Bennett’s Sandwich Shop is coming to 12 South Village Drive, eventually joining the likes of eateries like Chick-fil-a, Beach Plum, Tuscan Market and Chipotle.
A prominent, 62,000 square foot building just off Exit 1 on Interstate 93 will house a Mass General Brigham location come late summer. Doctors will offer primary care for adults and children in addition to specialty treatments.
“At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best brands and retailers. We are honored to welcome and continue welcoming new shopping concepts and dining destinations to our community,” said Michael Powers, senior vice president of retail leasing.
Village officials have yet to announce tenants of a life science center. And office space is still being advertised online, with opportunities ranging from 5,000 square feet of space “all the way up to 1,000,000 square feet of tailored built-to-suit campuses.”
Some Tuscan Village residences are already occupied; a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, luxury rental homes and condos. More apartments are in the works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.