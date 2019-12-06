NEWTON, N.H. — Republican Matt Burrill of Newton is forming an exploratory committee as he considers a run for Congress, according to a statement.
Burrill would run for the 1st District seat currently held by Manchester Democrat Chris Pappas.
“Like many people across the district, I’ve witnessed us time and again elect individuals to represent us in Congress only to see them pick sides and fail to act in the best interest of our state,” Burrill said in the statement. “We need a different approach. We need representatives who listen to the people of this district and act in their best interests — not in the best interests of their party.”
A longtime businessman and attorney, Burrill said he would focus on fiscal responsibility and growing the economy. He said he believes in securing United States borders and protecting constitutional rights.
Burrill said he has spent his life working both in business and as a lawyer, and that he is not a career politician. For the last few years he has served part-time on Newton’s Select Board and as chair of the Regional Republican Town Committee representing Newton, East Kingston, Kensington and South Hampton.
“Like many in our district, I’m a son, a husband and a dad, and like most, I believe our representatives in Washington need to put New Hampshire first," he said in the statement.
Regardless of the results of the exploratory committee, Burrill said he believes the 2020 congressional race should be about ensuring New Hampshire's representatives are working for the people, not just for their party, and "certainly not for themselves."
As part of the exploratory process, Burrill will be spending the next few weeks traveling the district and speaking with voters.
"I look forward to meeting voters at the transfer stations, local diners, and talking about what is important to them," he said.
