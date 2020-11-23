PLAISTOW — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating Grumpy's Bar & Grill, 20 Plaistow Road, for multiple violations of New Hampshire's food service guidance following a recent outbreak of the coronavirus at the establishment.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), three people who frequented Grumpy's have tested positive for the virus. According to the statement, the "community exposures" took place in the bar and at the pool tables on the evenings of Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 14.
"DHHS has conducted contact investigations on cases associated with this potential community exposure and is notifying known close contacts directly," according to the statement.
Officials are asking anyone who may have frequented the establishment on those dates to check for symptoms and get tested.
"However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days who were exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms and get tested."
The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.