Top law enforcement is warning Granite Staters of “romance scams," often used to target people recently divorced or widowed.
According to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, scammers are forming romantic relationships with victims online or over the phone before attempting to get money or personal identifying information.
Romance scammers have become known to troll online dating and social media websites using fake personas, Formella explains. They use publicly available information to connect with a victim.
The Attorney General lists these signs of a scam:
— The person provides too much personal information too soon
— The person quickly tries to lure you off a dating website or social media to communicate through text message, e-mail or instant messaging
— The person has poor spelling and grammar
— They make excuses about why they cannot meet in person
— They claim to be living or traveling outside of the U.S., often in the military or on an “oil rig”
— The person asks that you send gift cards, cell phones or cryptocurrency
— The person says they have millions of dollars but can only access the funds if you first provide them money or other property
Authorities suggest limiting the information provided publicly on social media websites, refusing to send money or provide personal information to people only known online and avoiding clicking on links sent by strangers.
Anyone who suspects they are being scammed should immediately stop contact.
Romance scams or any type of fraud can be reported to local police or the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Hotline at 603-271-3641.
Reports of scams or financial exploitation aimed at a vulnerable adult can be reported to the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.