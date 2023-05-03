Gov. Chris Sununu was expected to sign a bill Wednesday recognizing May 3 as Old Man of the Mountain Day.
During the Executive Council meeting at 10 a.m., the Governor was to be joined by members of the legislature and Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund.
Grammy nominated songwriter Rick Lang will perform “The Great Stone Face” in honor of the anniversary. Glass etchings of the Old Man of the Mountain will be donated by Ron Ketchie to the State of New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.