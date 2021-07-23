NH bishop accused of abusing teenage boy

In this Dec. 8, 2011 file photo, Bishop Peter Libasci, center, arrives at the Cathedral of St. Joseph for his Installation service as the Tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, in Manchester, N.H. A lawsuit is accusing the head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire of sexually abusing a teenager when he was a priest in New York. Bishop Libasci is accused in the lawsuit of abusing the unidentified youngster, who was 12- or 13-years-old at the time, on numerous occasions in 1983 and 1984. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)