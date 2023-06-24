SATURDAY, JUNE 24
PLAISTOW: Community Shredding Event
All materials will be shredded on site by a professional data shredding company while you wait. Cost: $10 per medium sized box with 3 boxes for $25. Cash or checks only.
Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
All funds raised at the event will benefit the Friends of Plaistow Library.
Questions? Jeanne: 603-378-0109
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Pot Recycling Day
Following its’ successful Plant Sale, the Club asks anyone with used flower pots to drop them off for recycling. The pots will then be cleaned and stored for next year’s Sale.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Train Depot
Info: www.sandowngardenclub
LONDONDERRY: Fan Fare (Ages 8-18)
Participate in a scavenger hunt, opinion polls, DIY photo booths, and more! Head downstairs to the Meeting Room for Character Design from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. to create your own DIY comic book, paper mask, and a Perler bead souvenir of your favorite comic book or video game character. Then from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., race against your friends in a video-game-inspired obstacle course during Sonic vs. Mario.
9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
HAMPSTEAD: 4th of July Celebration
Hampstead Civic Club’s celebration is full of special events, food, games, and awards. Ending with a fabulous display of fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
12 p.m., Town Green
KINGSTON: Brewfest (21+ only)
Enjoy 30+ breweries offering up 100 varieties of beer, cider, hard seltzer, and more. There will be a variety of food trucks, live music from rock band BNW, and lawn games.
2-6 p.m., on the “Plains”, 148 Main Street
Cost: $40 per person for all access tickets or $10 per person for non-drinker tickets
Tickets: www.KingstonBrew.com
DERRY: ‘Be More Chill’
About: Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about “The Squip,” a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk? This production features adult language, mentions of suicide and self harm, sex and intimacy, and drugs. Viewer discretion is advised.
7:30 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 per person
Tickets: www.cztheatre.com
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
DERRY: ‘Be More Chill’
About: Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about “The Squip,” a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk? This production features adult language, mentions of suicide and self harm, sex and intimacy, and drugs. Viewer discretion is advised.
7:30 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 per person
Tickets: www.cztheatre.com
MONDAY, JUNE 26
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 36 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Bubbles with Melissa Bormann (All ages)
Don’t miss this spectacular bubble show! You will be amazed at the shapes, sizes and quantities of bubbles!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting and Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 36 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Free to everyone. Just walk in and sign up. Donations are welcome.
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 36 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays and Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 36 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Rocky Shores with UNH Docents (Grades 1-5)
Join us to find out all about this important ecosystem!
4 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Cupcake Wars (T/weens)
Please bake your own cupcakes in advance, and practice your decorating in the days prior if you choose.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month
Join for an exploration of the natural world, and beyond!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
