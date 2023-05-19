SUNDAY, MAY 21
PLAISTOW: Special Fishing Derby
A Derby for children that need a little extra space or have other personal requirements.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 8 Mayray Ave
Questions? Email: Jon@odscorp.com
DERRY: Interfaith Program
Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.
10 a.m., Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
MONDAY, MAY 22
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Free Craft Class
Come make a fun craft and visit with friends!
9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Sign up with Joyce: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)
Today you will be making Smoothie Bowls!
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: 'Invasive Plants of New Hampshire'
Learn how to identify some of the most aggressive non-native plants that can be found here in the Granite State, and how to control them.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: 'Anxious Nation' Film Screening
Anxious Nation explores and captures the many faces and facets of anxiety. This feature-length documentary takes a deep look into the crisis of anxiety and mental health in America, especially its impact on youth (ages 10-26) and families. The film is informative and brings a hopeful message in addressing this significant mental health challenge facing our youth.
6:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Must register: www.PlaistowLibrary.com (go to Events)
LONDONDERRY: Open House for Volunteer Mentors
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteer mentors to help high school students with two airplane-building projects.
7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Please RSVP: 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or email ldearborn@nhahs.org
