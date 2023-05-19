SUNDAY, MAY 21

PLAISTOW: Special Fishing Derby

A Derby for children that need a little extra space or have other personal requirements.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 8 Mayray Ave

Questions? Email: Jon@odscorp.com

DERRY: Interfaith Program

Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.

10 a.m., Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

MONDAY, MAY 22

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Free Craft Class

Come make a fun craft and visit with friends!

9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Sign up with Joyce: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum.  Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages. 

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)

Today you will be making Smoothie Bowls!

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: 'Invasive Plants of New Hampshire'

Learn how to identify some of the most aggressive non-native plants that can be found here in the Granite State, and how to control them.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: 'Anxious Nation' Film Screening

Anxious Nation explores and captures the many faces and facets of anxiety. This feature-length documentary takes a deep look into the crisis of anxiety and mental health in America, especially its impact on youth (ages 10-26) and families. The film is informative and brings a hopeful message in addressing this significant mental health challenge facing our youth.

6:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Must register: www.PlaistowLibrary.com (go to Events)

LONDONDERRY: Open House for Volunteer Mentors

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteer mentors to help high school students with two airplane-building projects.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Please RSVP: 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or email ldearborn@nhahs.org

