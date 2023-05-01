MONDAY, MAY 1

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group

This month’s book: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info/register: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Fiber Fest

Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!

2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)

Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

WINDHAM: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers

This educational program will help you recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others; including the next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor.

10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 No Lowell Road

Cost: No charge

Register: 603-965-1208

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/233/Windham-Senior-Center

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

HAMPSTEAD: Non-Fiction Book Club

The group is currently reading “The Impossible First: from Fire to Ice, Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

Every first Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Bitcoin Scams – What You Need to Know

Presented by Det. Robin Cataldo and Det. David Milne.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LONDONDERRY: Teen Advisory Board

Teens in grades 6-12 discuss the issues related specifically to teen use of the library. Each meeting includes snacks.

3-4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Active Parenting Workshop Series (Virtual)

Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $35 (book included)

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Case Closed on the Smutty Nose Ax Murders

For almost 150 years the story of the moonlight ax murder of two Norwegian women on the rocky Isles of Shoals has haunted New England. Popular historian and lecturer J. Dennis Robinson cuts through the hoaxes, lies, rumors, and fiction surrounding this case, based on his book “Mystery on the Isles of Shoals”.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

THURSDAY, MAY 4

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Thursdays

1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Beginning Acrylic Art Class

4 weeks: Thursdays, May 4 – May 25

Students will learn some of the basics such as, methods of application and learning to blend colors. Each week students will complete a painting. Materials required: (4) 11X14 canvasses, acrylic paints, and various brushes.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $25

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LONDONDERRY: Celebrate Star Wars Day

Grades 1-12: 3 p.m., learn the ways of the Force at Jedi Academy; Craft for kids: 4:30 p.m., make a pool noodle lightsaber; Movie: 6:30 p.m.: Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

Don’t miss this fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Chicken fingers and fries will be served.

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

FRIDAY, MAY 5

NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic

The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.

North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street

Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150

Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee

Come see a screening of the 2002 American crime comedy “Confess Fletch”.

2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 6

DANVILLE: Spring Craft Fair

Hosted by Danville Recreation.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

Info: Facebook: Danville Recreation Committee and Events

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Garden Club Plant Sale

The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for just $5.00 each. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.

9-11 a.m., Hampstead Town Common (pouring rain date: Sun., May 7)

Info: www.hampsteadgarden.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘Run the Rail Trail 5-Miler’

Starting (9 a.m.) and finishing at the Aviation Museum of N.H., the run/walk event will take participants on a winding route through bucolic North Londonderry, highlighted by the newest stretch of the Londonderry Rail Trail.

Cost: $30 for all. Registration on Race Day is $35 per person.

Location: Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Register: www.runsignup.com

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

SALEM: Spring Craft Fair

Come browse a variety of crafters with homemade unique items. There will also be a snack bar, take a chance baskets. No admission. Free Parking.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., First Congregational Church – Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Birds, Bats, and Butterflies Presentation

Learn cool animal facts and find out about how the diverse mix of habitats in our region support species such as the American woodcock, painted turtle, pileated woodpecker, wood frogs, little brown bats, and other captivating creatures.

11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

