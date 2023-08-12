SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher’s
Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks. Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine. Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.
10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work.
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic
All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road
Cost: $175 per golfer
Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament
Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Sensory Play (Ages 3-8)
Get ready to try something new and probably make a mess while doing it
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!
11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch
From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Making Class
Bee Helpful, a small team of caregivers will offer this class for seniors. There will be light refreshments and question time for anyone in need of their services.
10-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Sew It Up!
Wednesdays, starting August 15
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations. With sewing machines in hand, we gather together on Wednesdays at 12:30 and talk about sewing projects, techniques, fabric etc. all while stitching away.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DANVILLE: Constituent Session with Congressional Staffers
Do you have questions about or problems with passport renewals, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare or other federal issues? Representatives of Congressmen Chris Pappas’ office will be on hand to help and hear from constituents of NH’s 1st Congressional District. This is not a political or campaign event and the Colby Memorial Library does not endorse any political figures.
12:30-2 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
ATKINSON: Family Film
Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Ice Cream Social & Book Tasting
Teens and tweens, it’s time to celebrate! Stop by the Leach Library Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 15 from 4:30 — 6:00 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream sundae. While you enjoy your frozen treat, take a look through some books. Choose from a variety of library books to check out, or fill your bag with books to keep!
4:30-6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group
Tuesdays
This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Knitting & Crochet Meet Up
Do you enjoy knitting and/or crocheting? Come to our bi-weekly meet-up and make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight’s performance!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class
Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?
6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road
Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.
Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program
ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)
Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON/BRENTWOOD: Encore Casino Trip
8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. Bus departs from Brentwood Community Center (Rte. 125)
Cost: $35 per person / includes $20 gambling voucher
Register by Mon., August 14: 603-642-6400, ext. 120 or Email: recreation@brentwoodnh.gov
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.
10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Line Dancing
Wednesdays
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $5 per class
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Ice Cream Social
Join us for Moo’s Place ice cream with all the toppings, bounce house by Fun Bounce, face painting by Trading Faces, activities, resources, music and more! Great time for the whole family.
3-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Days
4 p.m. Senior Night Bingo, Lions Hall Pavilion
5 p.m. Senior Night BBQ, Lions Hall Pavilion (tickets are sold out)
7 p.m. Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band, Londonderry Town Common
7:30 p.m. LPD Kids Movie Night / Super Mario Bros. Movie, Londonderry Police Dept.
8:30 p.m. Touch a Truck, Londonderry Police Dept.
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
Senior Bingo at 4 p.m., Senior BBQ at 6 p.m. (tickets required); Concert for all ages on the Common at 7 p.m.
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
PLAISTOW: PACE Networking Event
Enjoy refreshing drinks and conversation!
5:30-7 p.m., at a members home in Newton
Cost: $25 for PACE members, and $35 for non-members
RSVP: www.PACENH.com
Questions? Email: pacenh@yahoo.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
The Time Bandits will present a pop/rock experience spanning from the 60s through the 80s and more. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
DERRY: NH Moose Presentation
We’ve all seen the “Brake for Moose” bumper stickers, now come and learn about the animal behind the slogan! A New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Steward will tell you where to find moose, their favorite activities, and how parasites and climate change may affect their survival.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’
Wednesdays in August
A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.
6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30
Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes
All proceeds to benefit Emmaus
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert by Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute Band!
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Senior Social
Join for refreshments, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, and music!
9:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
Meals on Wheels will be serving a delicious lunch; please sign up with Ann-Marie: 603-382-5995
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.
10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Toddler Time (Toddlers-Preschool)
Thursdays
Fun toys and sensory bins will be available for playtime and learning!
11:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
The group is currently discussing “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Books are available to borrow from the Library.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Battle of the Bands
Sponsored by the Londonderry Music Department
4-6 p.m., Londonderry Town Commons, Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
ATKINSON: Cookout Fundraiser and Free Summer Concert
Featuring a free concert by the Timberlane Community Music Association Band (6 p.m.). Bring your lawn chairs, or blanket to sit on. This will be a wonderful way to spend a hot summer night with your friends and family.
5 p.m., Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: There will be a delicious cookout at 5 p.m., as a fundraiser to directly support the Elder Service Transportation Fund. $9/person (hamburger OR hotdog, chips, slice of watermelon and a drink). OR, $5 for only a hamburger or a hotdog, or an additional hamburger or a hotdog. Purchase tickets in advance by contacting Elder Services 603-362-9582 or Recreation 603-362-1098
Info: 603-362-1098 / Email: commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group
Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month
Maybe it’s time to talk or just listen to others share their stories. Topics include depression, suicide, anxiety, and more.
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: Dana Charest: 603-303-3539 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Days
7 p.m. Battle of the Bands, Londonderry Town Common
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
