SUNDAY, JUNE 4

HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event

All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive

Cost: Free

Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com

HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday

Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.

After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org

MONDAY, JUNE 5

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program

Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.

6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

DERRY: Derry Police Department Blood Drive

All presenting blood donors will receive pizza and special treats from Dunkin’ and Lindt, a commemorative Red Cross/Derry Police t-shirt (while supplies last) and a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)

Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.

6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’

Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

