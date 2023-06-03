SUNDAY, JUNE 4
HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event
All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive
Cost: Free
Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com
HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday
Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.
After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org
MONDAY, JUNE 5
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program
Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.
6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
DERRY: Derry Police Department Blood Drive
All presenting blood donors will receive pizza and special treats from Dunkin’ and Lindt, a commemorative Red Cross/Derry Police t-shirt (while supplies last) and a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.
11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)
Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.
6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’
Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
