TUESDAY, MAY 30
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Honors Kathie Dayotis
All are welcome to come celebrate Kathie Dayotis, past Principal of Atkinson Academy! Kathie’s enormous impact on our school and community, along with her ongoing support of the Atkinson Garden Club’s projects with the students of Atkinson Academy, is beyond measure. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.
4 p.m., Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave
Info: 603-553-6487
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Blood Drive
Blood supplies are dangerously low! Your donation is needed and appreciated!
12-5 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Must register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcross.org
Questions: Beth: Email: etzhayimgivesblood@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Block by Block Coding Club
Offering tweens and teens the opportunity to learn coding skills on and off-screen with games and activities.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
EAST KINGSTON: Morning Bird Walk
East Kingston Conservation welcomes you to join expert bird watcher Kirk Elwell to explore and learn about birds. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water. Beginners are welcome!
7:30-9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane, East Kingston.
The rain date is June 10.
Questions? Email ekconservation@gmail.com.
PLAISTOW: Annual Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Rain date(s): Sat., June 10 / Sat., June 17
Proceeds to benefit Christian camp scholarships to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro, NH.
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale
Come shop for perennials, annuals, herbs, flowering bushes, trees, starter vegetable plants, and house plants, and more!
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center’s parking lot, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-860-2186
HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival
There will be raffles for dozens of items, 30+ crafters selling their wares, a bake sale, plants for purchase, lunch, and of course, strawberry shortcake!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, rain or shine, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
This is a great opportunity to buy quality plants at the reasonable price of $5 each.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., next door to the Sandown Fire Station (Route 121A)
Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event
All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive
Cost: Free
Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com
HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday
Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.
After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org
MONDAY, JUNE 5
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program
Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.
6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)
Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.
6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’
Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ATKINSON: Ginger Zee
An evening of inspiration to benefit mental health services.
5-8:30 p.m., Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Tickets: $100 per person / Tables & Sponsorships available
Info: https://bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile / www.centerforlifemanagement
Questions? 603-965-5175
DERRY: The Jewish Cemetery in the United States: A Path Toward Americanization
Rabbi Joshua L. Segal, author of “A Field Guide to Visiting a Jewish Cemetery: A Spiritual Journey to the Past, Present, and Future” will be the speaker.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
