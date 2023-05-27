MONDAY, MAY 29 MEMORIAL DAY

PELHAM: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonies

All are welcome to the full ceremony, Color Guard, Rifle Squad Salute, and Bugler.

9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 80 Broadway Road

Complete schedule of events: www.pelhamweb.com

HAMPSTEAD: Memorial Day Observance

Featuring local youth, scouting, veterans groups, local dignitaries, and awards presented to town patriots. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

10-11 a.m., bandstand, behind Town Offices, 11 Main Street

Rain venue: Memorial Gymnasium, 2-10 W Road

Questions: Howie Steadman: 603-329-4288

ATKINSON: Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Town Hall and proceed as follows: Right onto Academy Avenue, left onto Leroy Avenue, right onto Main Street to Dow Common. After the parade, a ceremony will commence at Dow Common, near the Soldier’s monument.

Info: www.town-atkinsonnh.com

LONDONDERRY: Memorial Day Parade

11 a.m., kicking off at Londonderry High School lights and continues down Mammoth Road to Glenwood Cemetery. There will be a salute to the fallen soldiers ay Glenwood Cemetery to end the parade.

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-londonderry-memorial-day-parade

SANDOWN: Memorial Day Service

The Sandown Police will close Fremont Road to allow on street parking. Parking for Seniors or the Disabled is available on the Meeting House grounds. All veterans in attendance will be recognized.

12 p.m., Old Meeting House, 31 Fremont Road

ATKINSON: Historical Society Open House

The featured space is the second floor Military room sharing the stories of Atkinson’s many brave soldiers and sailors that fought for our freedom from before the revolution to today.

1 p.m., Atkinson Historical Society, 3 Academy Ave

Info: www.atkinsonhistoricalsociety.org

KINGSTON: Memorial Day Parade and Service

The vehicle-only parade starts at 1 p.m. from Kingston Town Hall and will end on North Road, just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery. You are welcome to join in and place a banner or poster or whatever on the sides of your vehicle indicating who is in the car and what they represent.

Questions: Jim Voss: 603-702-1627

TUESDAY, MAY 30

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Honors Kathie Dayotis

All are welcome to come celebrate Kathie Dayotis, past Principal of Atkinson Academy! Kathie’s enormous impact on our school and community, along with her ongoing support of the Atkinson Garden Club’s projects with the students of Atkinson Academy, is beyond measure. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

4 p.m., Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave

Info: 603-553-6487

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Blood Drive

Blood supplies are dangerously low! Your donation is needed and appreciated!

12-5 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Must register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcross.org

Questions: Beth: Email: etzhayimgivesblood@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Block by Block Coding Club

Offering tweens and teens the opportunity to learn coding skills on and off-screen with games and activities.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

EAST KINGSTON: Morning Bird Walk

East Kingston Conservation welcomes you to join expert bird watcher Kirk Elwell to explore and learn about birds. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water. Beginners are welcome!

7:30-9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane, East Kingston.

The rain date is June 10.

Questions? Email ekconservation@gmail.com.

PLAISTOW: Annual Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Rain date(s): Sat., June 10 / Sat., June 17

Proceeds to benefit Christian camp scholarships to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro, NH.

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale

Come shop for perennials, annuals, herbs, flowering bushes, trees, starter vegetable plants, and house plants, and more!

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center’s parking lot, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-860-2186

HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival

There will be raffles for dozens of items, 30+ crafters selling their wares, a bake sale, plants for purchase, lunch, and of course, strawberry shortcake!

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, rain or shine, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

This is a great opportunity to buy quality plants at the reasonable price of $5 each.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., next door to the Sandown Fire Station (Route 121A)

Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event

All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive

Cost: Free

Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com

HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday

Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.

After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org

MONDAY, JUNE 5

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program

Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.

6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)

Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.

6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’

Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

