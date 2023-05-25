THURSDAY, MAY 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Come join us for coffee, pastries, and bagels. Blood pressure checks available at 9 a.m.
9-11:30 a.m., Hampstead Meeting House, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: History Program
“Bringing History North: Slavery in the Massachusetts Province of Maine” with Patricia Q. Wall will destroy myths and confront 19th century historians’ racist views with eye-opening information.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Culturally Curious Art Series (Virtual)
This wildly popular art series, presented by Jane Oneail, features a fantastic array of topics including popular artists and local art. Ms. Oneail will be talking about New England’s role in modern architecture, including figures like Frank Lloyd Wright and Maya Lin.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Shavuot Celebration
Rabbi Peter Levy will be speaking about why we traditionally eat “dairy” foods (non-meat) on Shavuot. Amy Dattner-Levy, our cantorial soloist, will talk about the Book of Ruth. A presentation on the history and impact of Jewish humor will be led by Steve Soreff (guaranteed to be punny, maybe even funny).
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
FRIDAY, MAY 26
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SATURDAY, MAY 27
DANVILLE: Memorial Day Parade
Steps off from the Danville Elementary School at 11 a.m. and heads up Main Street to the Veterans War Memorial, where it will be followed by a brief ceremony.
Questions? Email: krdpost115danville@gmail.com
MONDAY, MAY 29
MEMORIAL DAY
PELHAM: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonies
All are welcome to the full ceremony, Color Guard, Rifle Squad Salute, and Bugler.
9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 80 Broadway Road
Complete schedule of events: www.pelhamweb.com
HAMPSTEAD: Memorial Day Observance
Featuring local youth, scouting, veterans groups, local dignitaries, and awards presented to town patriots. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
10-11 a.m., bandstand, behind Town Offices, 11 Main Street
Rain venue: Memorial Gymnasium, 2-10 W Road
Questions: Howie Steadman: 603-329-4288
ATKINSON: Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Town Hall and proceed as follows: Right onto Academy Avenue, left onto Leroy Avenue, right onto Main Street to Dow Common. After the parade, a ceremony will commence at Dow Common, near the Soldier’s monument.
Info: www.town-atkinsonnh.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Memorial Day Service
The Sandown Police will close Fremont Road to allow on street parking. Parking for Seniors or the Disabled is available on the Meeting House grounds. All veterans in attendance will be recognized.
12 p.m., Old Meeting House, 31 Fremont Road
ATKINSON: Historical Society Open House
The featured space is the second floor Military room sharing the stories of Atkinson’s many brave soldiers and sailors that fought for our freedom from before the revolution to today.
1 p.m., Atkinson Historical Society, 3 Academy Ave
Info: www.atkinsonhistoricalsociety.org
KINGSTON: Memorial Day Parade and Service
The vehicle-only parade starts at 1 p.m. from Kingston Town Hall and will end on North Road, just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery. You are welcome to join in and place a banner or poster or whatever on the sides of your vehicle indicating who is in the car and what they represent.
Questions: Jim Voss: 603-702-1627
TUESDAY, MAY 30
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Honors Kathie Dayotis
All are welcome to come celebrate Kathie Dayotis, past Principal of Atkinson Academy! Kathie’s enormous impact on our school and community, along with her ongoing support of the Atkinson Garden Club’s projects with the students of Atkinson Academy, is beyond measure. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.
4 p.m., Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave
Info: 603-553-6487
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Blood Drive
Blood supplies are dangerously low! Your donation is needed and appreciated!
12-5 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Must register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcross.org
Questions: Beth: Email: etzhayimgivesblood@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Block by Block Coding Club
Offering tweens and teens the opportunity to learn coding skills on and off-screen with games and activities.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
