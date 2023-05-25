THURSDAY, MAY 25

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social

Come join us for coffee, pastries, and bagels. Blood pressure checks available at 9 a.m.

9-11:30 a.m., Hampstead Meeting House, Emerson Ave

Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Thursdays

1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: History Program

“Bringing History North: Slavery in the Massachusetts Province of Maine” with Patricia Q. Wall will destroy myths and confront 19th century historians’ racist views with eye-opening information.

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Culturally Curious Art Series (Virtual)

This wildly popular art series, presented by Jane Oneail, features a fantastic array of topics including popular artists and local art. Ms. Oneail will be talking about New England’s role in modern architecture, including figures like Frank Lloyd Wright and Maya Lin.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Shavuot Celebration

Rabbi Peter Levy will be speaking about why we traditionally eat “dairy” foods (non-meat) on Shavuot. Amy Dattner-Levy, our cantorial soloist, will talk about the Book of Ruth. A presentation on the history and impact of Jewish humor will be led by Steve Soreff (guaranteed to be punny, maybe even funny).

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

FRIDAY, MAY 26

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SATURDAY, MAY 27

DANVILLE: Memorial Day Parade

Steps off from the Danville Elementary School at 11 a.m. and heads up Main Street to the Veterans War Memorial, where it will be followed by a brief ceremony.

Questions? Email: krdpost115danville@gmail.com

MONDAY, MAY 29

MEMORIAL DAY

PELHAM: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonies

All are welcome to the full ceremony, Color Guard, Rifle Squad Salute, and Bugler.

9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 80 Broadway Road

Complete schedule of events: www.pelhamweb.com

HAMPSTEAD: Memorial Day Observance

Featuring local youth, scouting, veterans groups, local dignitaries, and awards presented to town patriots. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

10-11 a.m., bandstand, behind Town Offices, 11 Main Street

Rain venue: Memorial Gymnasium, 2-10 W Road

Questions: Howie Steadman: 603-329-4288

ATKINSON: Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Town Hall and proceed as follows: Right onto Academy Avenue, left onto Leroy Avenue, right onto Main Street to Dow Common. After the parade, a ceremony will commence at Dow Common, near the Soldier’s monument.

Info: www.town-atkinsonnh.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Memorial Day Service

The Sandown Police will close Fremont Road to allow on street parking. Parking for Seniors or the Disabled is available on the Meeting House grounds. All veterans in attendance will be recognized.

12 p.m., Old Meeting House, 31 Fremont Road

ATKINSON: Historical Society Open House

The featured space is the second floor Military room sharing the stories of Atkinson’s many brave soldiers and sailors that fought for our freedom from before the revolution to today.

1 p.m., Atkinson Historical Society, 3 Academy Ave

Info: www.atkinsonhistoricalsociety.org

KINGSTON: Memorial Day Parade and Service

The vehicle-only parade starts at 1 p.m. from Kingston Town Hall and will end on North Road, just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery. You are welcome to join in and place a banner or poster or whatever on the sides of your vehicle indicating who is in the car and what they represent.

Questions: Jim Voss: 603-702-1627

TUESDAY, MAY 30

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Honors Kathie Dayotis

All are welcome to come celebrate Kathie Dayotis, past Principal of Atkinson Academy! Kathie’s enormous impact on our school and community, along with her ongoing support of the Atkinson Garden Club’s projects with the students of Atkinson Academy, is beyond measure. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

4 p.m., Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave

Info: 603-553-6487

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Blood Drive

Blood supplies are dangerously low! Your donation is needed and appreciated!

12-5 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Must register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcross.org

Questions: Beth: Email: etzhayimgivesblood@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Block by Block Coding Club

Offering tweens and teens the opportunity to learn coding skills on and off-screen with games and activities.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

