THURSDAY, JUNE 1
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
Support for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
EAST KINGSTON: Morning Bird Walk
East Kingston Conservation welcomes you to join expert bird watcher Kirk Elwell to explore and learn about birds. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water. Beginners are welcome!
7:30-9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane, East Kingston.
The rain date is June 10.
Questions? Email ekconservation@gmail.com.
PLAISTOW: Annual Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Rain date(s): Sat., June 10 / Sat., June 17
Proceeds to benefit Christian camp scholarships to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro, NH.
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale
Come shop for perennials, annuals, herbs, flowering bushes, trees, starter vegetable plants, and house plants, and more!
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center’s parking lot, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-860-2186
HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival
There will be raffles for dozens of items, 30+ crafters selling their wares, a bake sale, plants for purchase, lunch, and of course, strawberry shortcake!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, rain or shine, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
This is a great opportunity to buy quality plants at the reasonable price of $5 each.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., next door to the Sandown Fire Station (Route 121A)
Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event
All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive
Cost: Free
Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com
HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday
Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.
After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org
MONDAY, JUNE 5
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program
Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.
6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
DERRY: Derry Police Department Blood Drive
All presenting blood donors will receive pizza and special treats from Dunkin’ and Lindt, a commemorative Red Cross/Derry Police t-shirt (while supplies last) and a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.
11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)
Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.
6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’
Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
ATKINSON: Ginger Zee
An evening of inspiration to benefit mental health services.
5-8:30 p.m., Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Tickets: $100 per person / Tables & Sponsorships available
Info: https://bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile / www.centerforlifemanagement
Questions? 603-965-5175
DERRY: The Jewish Cemetery in the United States: A Path Toward Americanization
Rabbi Joshua L. Segal, author of “A Field Guide to Visiting a Jewish Cemetery: A Spiritual Journey to the Past, Present, and Future” will be the speaker.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
KINGSTON: Town Wide Yard Sale
Registration is now open for Kingston Town Wide Yard Sale. Get your spring cleaning done and help raise money for Kingston Fire Association!
Cost: $20 per household
To register, stop by the Fire Department, 148 Main Street
SALEM: Church Yard Sale
Yard Sale with Bake Sale and luncheon.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem United Church, 389 No. Main Street
Info: www.northsalemumc.org
KINGSTON: NH Lakes Presentation
NH LAKES presents “Joining Forces to Restore & Preserve the Health of Kingston and Newton’s Lakes & Ponds.” The presentation is open to the public, and anyone who enjoys fishing, swimming, or boating on our local lakes and ponds is encouraged to attend.
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will host 75+ local artisans displaying and selling their work. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, food vendors, and some great gift baskets to win.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: www.awcc-nh.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
WINDHAM: Pride Festival
A free, family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, games for all ages, raffles, drag performances and more. Local organizations and businesses will be on hand offering information, displays and activities for all ages.
12-3 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
Info: https://bit.ly/WindhamPride23
MONDAY, JUNE 12
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
WINDHAM: Golf Scramble
Farmsteads of New England will host an afternoon tournament with fun contests and prizes. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. An awards dinner will follow the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.
12:30 p.m., Windham Golf Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $150 per person includes green fees, a golf cart, goodie bag, and awards dinner.
Register: www.farmsteads-ne.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
PLAISTOW: Family, Memory, Place: Writing Family Stories
This interactive program, led by genealogist Maura MacNeil, explores how our lives’ landscapes shape the stories that we tell.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
DERRY: 7 Ways to Stay in Your Home as You Age
Do you want to stay at home in your later years? You’re not alone. Older Americans overwhelmingly want to stay in their homes as they age- but how? New Hampshire Legal Assistance attorney Judith Jones joins us to discuss what you can do to secure your place in your home, plan for emergencies, and access home care services.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert featuring the Windham Community Swing Band!
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Commons, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue — Matthew Thornton Elementary School gym
Info: www.londerryartscouncil.org
