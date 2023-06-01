THURSDAY, JUNE 1

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

Support for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

EAST KINGSTON: Morning Bird Walk

East Kingston Conservation welcomes you to join expert bird watcher Kirk Elwell to explore and learn about birds. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water. Beginners are welcome!

7:30-9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane, East Kingston.

The rain date is June 10.

Questions? Email ekconservation@gmail.com.

PLAISTOW: Annual Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Rain date(s): Sat., June 10 / Sat., June 17

Proceeds to benefit Christian camp scholarships to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro, NH.

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale

Come shop for perennials, annuals, herbs, flowering bushes, trees, starter vegetable plants, and house plants, and more!

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center’s parking lot, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-860-2186

HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival

There will be raffles for dozens of items, 30+ crafters selling their wares, a bake sale, plants for purchase, lunch, and of course, strawberry shortcake!

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, rain or shine, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

This is a great opportunity to buy quality plants at the reasonable price of $5 each.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., next door to the Sandown Fire Station (Route 121A)

Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

HAMPSTEAD: Vintage Ride-In Event

All makes and models are welcome. The theme is Vintage Italian Bikes, but there will be plenty of variety too!

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Rick’s Motorsport Electrics, Gigante Drive

Cost: Free

Info: 603-329-9901 / www.ricksmotorsportelectrics.com

HAMPSTEAD: Family Picnic & Celebration, Trinity Sunday

Festivities for kids include: bubbles, chalk, flowers and a bounce house (weather permitting). The picnic is a potluck, so please bring a dish to share if you can.

After the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org

MONDAY, JUNE 5

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

SANDOWN: Seed Saving Program

Learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save, and when to harvest them. Different methods for processing seeds and preparing them for storage will be discussed, along with several tips and tricks to ensure successful germination.

6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: www.sandowngardenclub.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

DERRY: Derry Police Department Blood Drive

All presenting blood donors will receive pizza and special treats from Dunkin’ and Lindt, a commemorative Red Cross/Derry Police t-shirt (while supplies last) and a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Workshop: Things to Do, Places to Go! (ages 3-12)

Get ideas and tips for fun learning activities for your children this summer.

6-7:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: ‘Walking Through France’

Want to visit France without having to travel? This program is for you! Speaker Gale Carey takes you on a journey though the Chemin de St. Jacques walking route, which has been cherished by the French and traveled by pilgrims for nearly 1000 years.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Free concert featuring Londonderry High School Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra.

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ATKINSON: Ginger Zee

An evening of inspiration to benefit mental health services.

5-8:30 p.m., Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Tickets: $100 per person / Tables & Sponsorships available

Info: https://bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile / www.centerforlifemanagement

Questions? 603-965-5175

DERRY: The Jewish Cemetery in the United States: A Path Toward Americanization

Rabbi Joshua L. Segal, author of “A Field Guide to Visiting a Jewish Cemetery: A Spiritual Journey to the Past, Present, and Future” will be the speaker.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

KINGSTON: Town Wide Yard Sale

Registration is now open for Kingston Town Wide Yard Sale. Get your spring cleaning done and help raise money for Kingston Fire Association!

Cost: $20 per household

To register, stop by the Fire Department, 148 Main Street

SALEM: Church Yard Sale

Yard Sale with Bake Sale and luncheon.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem United Church, 389 No. Main Street

Info: www.northsalemumc.org

KINGSTON: NH Lakes Presentation

NH LAKES presents “Joining Forces to Restore & Preserve the Health of Kingston and Newton’s Lakes & Ponds.” The presentation is open to the public, and anyone who enjoys fishing, swimming, or boating on our local lakes and ponds is encouraged to attend.

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will host 75+ local artisans displaying and selling their work. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, food vendors, and some great gift baskets to win.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: www.awcc-nh.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

WINDHAM: Pride Festival

A free, family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, games for all ages, raffles, drag performances and more. Local organizations and businesses will be on hand offering information, displays and activities for all ages.

12-3 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

Info: https://bit.ly/WindhamPride23

MONDAY, JUNE 12

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

WINDHAM: Golf Scramble

Farmsteads of New England will host an afternoon tournament with fun contests and prizes. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. An awards dinner will follow the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.

12:30 p.m., Windham Golf Club, 1 Country Club Road

Cost: $150 per person includes green fees, a golf cart, goodie bag, and awards dinner.

Register: www.farmsteads-ne.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

PLAISTOW: Family, Memory, Place: Writing Family Stories

This interactive program, led by genealogist Maura MacNeil, explores how our lives’ landscapes shape the stories that we tell.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: 7 Ways to Stay in Your Home as You Age

Do you want to stay at home in your later years? You’re not alone. Older Americans overwhelmingly want to stay in their homes as they age- but how? New Hampshire Legal Assistance attorney Judith Jones joins us to discuss what you can do to secure your place in your home, plan for emergencies, and access home care services.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free concert featuring the Windham Community Swing Band!

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Commons, 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue — Matthew Thornton Elementary School gym

Info: www.londerryartscouncil.org

