SATURDAY, APRIL 29

SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)

Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.

7:30-10 a.m., Sal’s Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)

Register: www.sandown.us

PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day

For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required. You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street

Info: Contact your local Town Hall

LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café

This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe

DERRY: Summer Film Series

‘Terms of Endearment’, the Oscar-winning tale of a mother and daughter’s relationship over 30 years.

5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic

Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road

Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic

HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival

Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B’s Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat’s Cider and Donuts, Chubb’s Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.

12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)

Questions? 603-329-6985

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, MAY 1

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group

This month’s book: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info/register: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Fiber Fest

Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!

2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)

Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

WINDHAM: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers

This educational program will help you recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others; including the next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor.

10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 No Lowell Road

Cost: No charge

Register: 603-965-1208

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/233/Windham-Senior-Center

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

HAMPSTEAD: Non-Fiction Book Club

The group is currently reading “The Impossible First: from Fire to Ice, Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

Every first Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Teen Advisory Board

Teens in grades 6-12 discuss the issues related specifically to teen use of the library. Each meeting includes snacks.

3-4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Active Parenting Workshop Series (Virtual)

Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $35 (book included)

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Case Closed on the Smutty Nose Ax Murders

For almost 150 years the story of the moonlight ax murder of two Norwegian women on the rocky Isles of Shoals has haunted New England. Popular historian and lecturer J. Dennis Robinson cuts through the hoaxes, lies, rumors, and fiction surrounding this case, based on his book “Mystery on the Isles of Shoals”.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

