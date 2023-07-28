SUNDAY, JULY 30

KINGSTON: Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard Regatta

There are several categories including single and double kayak, canoe, paddleboard and male and female, family and mixed pairs. All human-powered watercraft are welcome. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m., Camp Lincoln, Ball Road

Cost: $5 per person / PFD’s are required

Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156 / www.kingtonlakesnh.org

DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service

The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invites any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.

11 a.m., Beach Plain Road

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 31

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Mondays

Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Golf & Gala for Austin17house

Registration starts at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Cost: $175 per person; $75 dinner only

Proceeds to help support Austin17house in Brentwood.

Info/register: www.austin17house.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Bubbles (All ages)

Join us for a spectacular bubble show! You will be amazed at the shapes, sizes and quantities of bubbles!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Pokemon Terrariums (Ages 10+)

Build a home for your favorite Pokemon!

4 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Tru Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band returns tonight by popular demand!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

Held on the 1st Wednesday of each month

Appointments start at 9 a.m.

Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please call for an appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Line Dancing

Wednesdays

10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $5 per class

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free performance by Delta Generators!

5-6:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

ATKINSON: Mcdonny’s Farm & Kona Ice

Come and see the animals and enjoy a sweet treat!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

The B Street Bombers features outstanding musicians and singers delivering industrial strength R&B, Rock, Soul and Funk. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you