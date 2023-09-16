SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
PLAISTOW: Town-Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 2 p.m., town wide
Cost: to participate is $20 / Register by September 13: www.plaistow.com/recreation
Questions? 603-382-5200 ext. 204m / recreation@plaistow.com
HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Friends of the Library Craft Fair
Art, gourmet food, home goods, jewelry, knitted items, leather, make up and skin care products, tie dye, wood crafts, and much more!
Rain date: Sat., September 23
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love
Stitched with Love charitable quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people (or animals) in need. The group meets at the Library on the third Saturday morning of each month.
9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
Questions? SWLHampstead@gmail.com / Laura Treat at 603-329-6131
ATKINSON: Make a Pancake (K-3)
Everybody like pancakes! Come on in and make yourself a pancake with the trimmings! Everything is waiting! Just put it in the pan, watch it cook, and eat it up! Tasty, tasty, good fun!
10-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derryfest
Come enjoy entertainment, food, crafts, games, and community spirit!
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road
NEWTON: Olde Home Day
Something for everyone, Olde Home Day offers live bands all day, food, vendors, McDonny’s Petting Zoo, C&M Stables pony rides, a huge bouncy house, Mr. and Mrs. Dee face painting and balloon twisters, and a classic antique car show.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 31 West Main Street (behind the Memorial Elementary School)
Questions? Email: recreation@newtonnh.net
HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation BBQ
The event is open to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military. Veterans don’t have to be a member of the VFW, American Legion or any other veterans’ organization to attend. This is just a recognition of your service and an opportunity to meet your fellow Veterans. Vets are encouraged to bring their spouses, kids, and grandkids.
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson VFW, 15 Bockes Road
LONDONDERRY: Wool Felted Bird Workshop
Come make your own wool felted bird led by artist Rachelle Toth. This is a fun introduction to wool felting. All materials will be provided.
12 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Calling All Singers
Sundays
The Interfaith Choir of Derry is inviting all those who love to sing in four-part harmony to join them as they begin their new season in preparation for their upcoming Christmas concerts the first weekend of December.
7-8:30 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Questions? Liz Costello, 508-904-0270 / email: ifcderry@gmail.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
ATKINSON: Atkinson Lions Annual Golf Tournament
The cost includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. There will be prizes awarded to winners of special contests (long drive, closest to the line, closest to the pin) for both men and women.
All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions Charities.
Registration from 7-7:45 a.m. for this Scramble Best Ball Tournament.
Shotgun start at 8 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Cost: $160 per person
Registration deadline: Fri., September 8
Info: Dennis: 603-498-6991 / Roger: 603-489-3913 / Janet: 781-864-3082
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3)
Infants through age 3 with their caregivers are invited to join us for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come unwind, de-stress and create every week. Individuals come together to dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: A History of Hollywood Strikes (Virtual)
In the wake of the historic WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, take a look at the film industry’s past labor struggles. The program will delve into demands and background of the current strike, how it resembles past labor actions, and how unions and strikes have shaped Hollywood.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Ballad Hunting with Max Hunter: Stories of an Ozark Folksong Collector
Musician and author Sarah Jane Nelson will perform songs from the Max Hunter Folksong Collection as well as a brief discussion on her writing and research experiences.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi Class
10-weeks: Tuesdays, September 19 to November 21
This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $70 for Atkinson residents, $90 for non-residents
Register: 603-362-1098 / www.atkinson.recdesk.com/community/program
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
LONDONDERRY: Kinship Navigation
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday
Free support for kinship caregivers. Includes resources, case management, groups and support for those raising a family member’s child.
6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.112 or 126 / www.urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: History of Agriculture as Told by Barns
Join the Plaistow Historical Society to gain insights into what these historic structures can tell us about our heritage.This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles that evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 99 Main Street
RSVP: 603-382-6011
ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group
Tuesdays
This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games.
6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Catholic Faith: Evening of Inquiry
Come learn more about becoming a Catholic at this informational evening.
7 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave
Info: Bill Mullen 603-329-5886 ext.107 / bmullen@saintannechurch.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
ATKINSON: PACE Networking Breakfast
Join for a light breakfast and conversation. Talk business. Build relationships. Support community. Have fun.
8:30-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street (Rte 121)
Cost: $15 for PACE members, $20 for non-members, $15 for Greater Salem Chamber members
Info: www.pacenh.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Cookbook Potluck: Apples!
Love to cook and bake? Prepare and share a recipe from either “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier or “The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” by Amy Traverso, and bring it to share.
11:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: End of Summer Senior Luncheon
Free for Atkinson residents 65 years and older.
12-2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Must register: 603-362-1098 / email: commrec@atknson-nh.gov
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
PLAISTOW: Sewing and Needlework Get Together
Do you have a sewing project you’re working on and would like some company and conversation while you do it? If so, this time is for you! Bring your own sewing machine, or borrow ours and basic sewing notions will be available for use. Pizza will be provided.5:30-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Writers Studio (All youth and abilities)
3 sessions – September 20, September 27 and October 4
This studio gathering is an ideal time to express your thoughts, ideas, and creativity.
6-7 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Make This School Year Great! (Ages 5-12)
Having children transition back to the classroom is a task for the whole family. Come to hear and share ideas for creating success during what could be a challenging time.
6-8 p.m., Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.110 / www.urteachers.org
HAMPSTEAD: Edward Jones Seminar
6-8 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6112
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group
Wednesdays through December 13
Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22
6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org
DERRY: Christian-based Bereavement Support Group
13 weeks – September 20 through December 13
The program focuses on grief topics associated with the death of loved ones: a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. Weekly videos are followed by small group discussions in a safe, confidential environment. You will learn valuable insights and information, encouragement, and support as you work through your grief, changes in your life, and renewing hope for the future.
6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave
Info/register: www.griefshare.org/findagroup
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Author to Speak
Author Frances Dean Nolde will give a talk about her mother’s life in aviation as well as sign copies of her book, “She Looked to the Sky”.
7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Cost: $10 per person
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks: Free Movie
Come watch “Love Again (It’s All Coming Back to Me)” on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn. 1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Man Jongg
Fridays
Experienced players only please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
