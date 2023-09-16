SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PLAISTOW: Town-Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 2 p.m., town wide

Cost: to participate is $20 / Register by September 13: www.plaistow.com/recreation

Questions? 603-382-5200 ext. 204m / recreation@plaistow.com

HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Friends of the Library Craft Fair

Art, gourmet food, home goods, jewelry, knitted items, leather, make up and skin care products, tie dye, wood crafts, and much more!

Rain date: Sat., September 23

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Stitched with Love charitable quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people (or animals) in need. The group meets at the Library on the third Saturday morning of each month.

9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

Questions? SWLHampstead@gmail.com / Laura Treat at 603-329-6131

ATKINSON: Make a Pancake (K-3)

Everybody like pancakes! Come on in and make yourself a pancake with the trimmings! Everything is waiting! Just put it in the pan, watch it cook, and eat it up! Tasty, tasty, good fun!

10-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Derryfest

Come enjoy entertainment, food, crafts, games, and community spirit!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road

NEWTON: Olde Home Day

Something for everyone, Olde Home Day offers live bands all day, food, vendors, McDonny’s Petting Zoo, C&M Stables pony rides, a huge bouncy house, Mr. and Mrs. Dee face painting and balloon twisters, and a classic antique car show.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 31 West Main Street (behind the Memorial Elementary School)

Questions? Email: recreation@newtonnh.net

HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation BBQ

The event is open to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military. Veterans don’t have to be a member of the VFW, American Legion or any other veterans’ organization to attend. This is just a recognition of your service and an opportunity to meet your fellow Veterans. Vets are encouraged to bring their spouses, kids, and grandkids.

11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson VFW, 15 Bockes Road

LONDONDERRY: Wool Felted Bird Workshop

Come make your own wool felted bird led by artist Rachelle Toth. This is a fun introduction to wool felting. All materials will be provided.

12 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Calling All Singers

Sundays

The Interfaith Choir of Derry is inviting all those who love to sing in four-part harmony to join them as they begin their new season in preparation for their upcoming Christmas concerts the first weekend of December.

7-8:30 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Questions? Liz Costello, 508-904-0270 / email: ifcderry@gmail.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

ATKINSON: Atkinson Lions Annual Golf Tournament

The cost includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. There will be prizes awarded to winners of special contests (long drive, closest to the line, closest to the pin) for both men and women.

All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions Charities.

Registration from 7-7:45 a.m. for this Scramble Best Ball Tournament.

Shotgun start at 8 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Cost: $160 per person

Registration deadline: Fri., September 8

Info: Dennis: 603-498-6991 / Roger: 603-489-3913 / Janet: 781-864-3082

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3)

Infants through age 3 with their caregivers are invited to join us for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come unwind, de-stress and create every week. Individuals come together to dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: A History of Hollywood Strikes (Virtual)

In the wake of the historic WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, take a look at the film industry’s past labor struggles. The program will delve into demands and background of the current strike, how it resembles past labor actions, and how unions and strikes have shaped Hollywood.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Ballad Hunting with Max Hunter: Stories of an Ozark Folksong Collector

Musician and author Sarah Jane Nelson will perform songs from the Max Hunter Folksong Collection as well as a brief discussion on her writing and research experiences.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi Class

10-weeks: Tuesdays, September 19 to November 21

This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $70 for Atkinson residents, $90 for non-residents

Register: 603-362-1098 / www.atkinson.recdesk.com/community/program

HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s

Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28

It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted

LONDONDERRY: Kinship Navigation

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday

Free support for kinship caregivers. Includes resources, case management, groups and support for those raising a family member’s child.

6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.112 or 126 / www.urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: History of Agriculture as Told by Barns

Join the Plaistow Historical Society to gain insights into what these historic structures can tell us about our heritage.This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles that evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 99 Main Street

RSVP: 603-382-6011

ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group

Tuesdays

This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games.

6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Catholic Faith: Evening of Inquiry

Come learn more about becoming a Catholic at this informational evening.

7 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave

Info: Bill Mullen 603-329-5886 ext.107 / bmullen@saintannechurch.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

ATKINSON: PACE Networking Breakfast

Join for a light breakfast and conversation. Talk business. Build relationships. Support community. Have fun.

8:30-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street (Rte 121)

Cost: $15 for PACE members, $20 for non-members, $15 for Greater Salem Chamber members

Info: www.pacenh.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Cookbook Potluck: Apples!

Love to cook and bake? Prepare and share a recipe from either “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier or “The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” by Amy Traverso, and bring it to share.

11:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: End of Summer Senior Luncheon

Free for Atkinson residents 65 years and older.

12-2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Must register: 603-362-1098 / email: commrec@atknson-nh.gov

ATKINSON: Sew It Up

Wednesdays

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.

12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

PLAISTOW: Sewing and Needlework Get Together

Do you have a sewing project you’re working on and would like some company and conversation while you do it? If so, this time is for you! Bring your own sewing machine, or borrow ours and basic sewing notions will be available for use. Pizza will be provided.5:30-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Writers Studio (All youth and abilities)

3 sessions – September 20, September 27 and October 4

This studio gathering is an ideal time to express your thoughts, ideas, and creativity.

6-7 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Make This School Year Great! (Ages 5-12)

Having children transition back to the classroom is a task for the whole family. Come to hear and share ideas for creating success during what could be a challenging time.

6-8 p.m., Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.110 / www.urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: Edward Jones Seminar

6-8 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6112

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group

Wednesdays through December 13

Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22

6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org

DERRY: Christian-based Bereavement Support Group

13 weeks – September 20 through December 13

The program focuses on grief topics associated with the death of loved ones: a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. Weekly videos are followed by small group discussions in a safe, confidential environment. You will learn valuable insights and information, encouragement, and support as you work through your grief, changes in your life, and renewing hope for the future.

6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave

Info/register: www.griefshare.org/findagroup

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Author to Speak

Author Frances Dean Nolde will give a talk about her mother’s life in aviation as well as sign copies of her book, “She Looked to the Sky”.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Cost: $10 per person

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks: Free Movie

Come watch “Love Again (It’s All Coming Back to Me)” on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn. 1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Man Jongg

Fridays

Experienced players only please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

