THURSDAY, MAY 4
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Beginning Acrylic Art Class
4 weeks: Thursdays, May 4 – May 25
Students will learn some of the basics such as, methods of application and learning to blend colors. Each week students will complete a painting. Materials required: (4) 11X14 canvasses, acrylic paints, and various brushes.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $25
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LONDONDERRY: Celebrate Star Wars Day
Grades 1-12: 3 p.m., learn the ways of the Force at Jedi Academy; Craft for kids: 4:30 p.m., make a pool noodle lightsaber; Movie: 6:30 p.m.: Star Wars IV: A New Hope.
Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
FRIDAY, MAY 5
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee
Come see a screening of the 2002 American crime comedy “Confess Fletch”.
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
DANVILLE: Spring Craft Fair
Hosted by Danville Recreation.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Info: Facebook: Danville Recreation Committee and Events
HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Garden Club Plant Sale
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for just $5.00 each. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
9-11 a.m., Hampstead Town Common (pouring rain date: Sun., May 7)
Info: www.hampsteadgarden.org
LONDONDERRY: ‘Run the Rail Trail 5-Miler’
Starting (9 a.m.) and finishing at the Aviation Museum of N.H., the run/walk event will take participants on a winding route through bucolic North Londonderry, highlighted by the newest stretch of the Londonderry Rail Trail.
Cost: $30 for all. Registration on Race Day is $35 per person.
Location: Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Register: www.runsignup.com
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
SALEM: Spring Craft Fair
Come browse a variety of crafters with homemade unique items. There will also be a snack bar, take a chance baskets. No admission. Free Parking.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., First Congregational Church – Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Birds, Bats, and Butterflies Presentation
Learn cool animal facts and find out about how the diverse mix of habitats in our region support species such as the American woodcock, painted turtle, pileated woodpecker, wood frogs, little brown bats, and other captivating creatures.
11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SUNDAY, MAY 7
MONDAY, MAY 8
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: What’s the Scoop Around Town
Stop by to meet over 50 different organizations, clubs, services, camps and non profits (including The Upper Room) and find out what is happening in and around Derry. Enjoy ice cream and raffles.
6-8 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Food for Thought!
Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month
Every month they each pick a recipe from a theme, prepare the food and meet together to taste and critique. You must follow the recipe you choose! May’s theme is Mexican. A great way to refine your cooking skills, explore new cuisine, and gather with other foodies.
6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
TUESDAY, MAY 9
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Free Film Screening
Come watch “She Said” at the Library!
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Every other Tuesday
Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
